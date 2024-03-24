Conor McGregor Shares One-Word Reaction as Debut Movie ‘Road House’ With Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks Charts

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has enjoyed unparalleled success inside and outside the octagon. ‘The Notorious’ recently added another feather to his cap by securing a major role in a Hollywood movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. McGregor was in the midst of an extremely demanding promotional tour for his first movie. The movie has since been released on Amazon Prime and in theatres everywhere and the response has left Conor McGregor ecstatic, to say the least.

The Instagram account of Amazon Studios shared an interesting statistic about the success of McGregor’s movie. The post stated, “That’s gonna leave a mark. Thanks for making Road House #1 worldwide.” ‘Roadhouse’ the movie was released on the 21st of this month and has since received a lot of love from fans online. McGregor shared the post on his Instagram story with the caption,

”Wow”.

The movie features the story of a former UFC fighter who changes professions only to find himself in hot water in the Glass Keys. McGregor plays the role of a villain, Knox, in the movie alongside Gyllenhaal.

‘The Notorious’ is no stranger to being in front of the camera. He has had documentaries filmed about his rise to fame in the UFC. However, this was the first time that McGregor had to play the role of a character for a significant period of time in a movie. He joins the likes of Georges St-Pierre, and Tyron Woodley among others as UFC fighters to have starred in a movie. However, most of the appearances made by UFC fighters in movies were short cameos. McGregor, on the other hand, played a significant role in his Hollywood debut. However, in order to do so, ‘Mystic Mac’ had a tough time.

Conor McGregor brands shooting for a movie harder than MMA training

In the buildup to the fight, McGregor answered a number of questions about his experience shooting for a movie for the first time. ‘The Notorious’ shocked fans with his answer when he compared shooting for a movie with MMA training. He stated that shooting for a movie was way more difficult than MMA training.



