Why Israel Adesanya Hates Logan Paul’s Rival ‘Monster’ Energy Drink?

UFC 287 showcased a different side of Israel Adesanya – a more focused, serious, and determined fighter. The rematch against Alex Pereira after losing his title was not taken lightly by Adesanya, and his intense focus and desire to win were apparent. But there was another aspect of Adesanya that stood out – his public dislike for Monster Energy. While many fighters have had issues with the brand over the years, Adesanya has been one of the most vocal and public about it. Now Prime is one of the official sponsors of UFC and a competitor of Monster Energy.

Adesanya’s distaste for Monster Energy was clear during the lead-up to UFC 287, where he was seen repeatedly removing Monster Energy-related products from the table.

This action has created a lot of curiosity among fans, and many have been wondering why he is doing this. However, it’s not just about the taste or the product; there seems to be a deeper reason behind Adesanya’s dislike for the brand.

The UFC promotes a lot of brands, and fighters are often seen endorsing products associated with the promotion. But what happens when fighters do not like the brand they are promoting? Adesanya’s public opposition to Monster Energy raises this question.

Israel Adesanya can’t stand Monster Energy

Monster Energy has been a long-time sponsor of UFC and pays out bonuses to both the promotion and fighters as per their choice. However, some individuals within the company use this platform for self-promotion, which does not sit well with many fighters.

While Monster Energy is a significant sponsor of the UFC, some fighters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the brand due to these actions.

In the video, he was seen tossing away a monster Energy can while saying, “Why don’t they fill this up? It’s silly.”

In a recently surfaced video, Israel Adesanya can be seen repeatedly removing Monster Energy-related products from the table. Many believe that this action is a direct response to Hans Molenkamp, an executive at Monster Energy. He has been known to use the UFC platform for his own self-promotion.

Dominick Cruz was also not a Monster Energy fan

Former UFC bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, recently made headlines after calling out Hans Molenkamp at UFC 259. Cruz had previously faced issues with Monster Energy, a company that Molenkamp works for.

After his first fight in five years, Cruz decided to take the opportunity to address his ongoing frustrations with the company. It was not a traditional call out to another fighter.

Cruz’s decision to call out Molenkamp instead of a UFC fighter left many fans confused. However, the move was not entirely surprising with Molenkamp’s history with fighters. Numerous athletes have reported issues with the Monster Energy executive over the years