“F*cking 18 Hours”: Conor McGregor Describes ‘Road House’ Preparation More ‘Difficult’ Than MMA Training

Conor McGregor is set to make his debut on the big screen in a few days time. ‘The Notorious’ stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie ‘Roadhouse’ which is set to release on March 21, 2024. McGregor is no stranger to being in front of the camera. He has previously released documentaries about his journey to UFC gold. However, the preparation for playing a character in a movie has been extremely different for ‘Mystic Mac’. McGregor recently mentioned the biggest challenge he has had to adapt to while filming his first ever movie.

McGregor interacted with ‘FOX 7 Austin’ regarding his role in his upcoming movie. Of the many questions asked, the reporter asked McGregor what the working hours were like for the movie and how it fared against training for a fight. ‘The Notorious’ replied saying,

“Well fighting I show up to the gym, I train for an hour and I go home and sleep and rest and eat. And then I go back the second time for an hour, and that is it. An hour a day, two hours a day. This is f**king 18 hours and you’re back in four hours. So it was difficult work.”

The former UFC double champ also went on to state that he had never experienced anything like this in his life. He pointed out that after the movie he went to film ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ for the UFC. Reflecting on the same, McGregor said that it was nothing in comparison to filming the movie.

What’s more, the schedule was so tightly packed that he would have only between four to six hours to rest before he had to be back on site for a shoot. However, even amidst the stress, McGregor found inspiration from the bodybuilding legend, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Conor McGregor inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger for his upcoming movie

In his upcoming movie, McGregor will be taking a leaf out of Schwarzenegger’s playbook. The seven-time Mr. Olympia rose to fame thanks to his role in the movie ‘The Terminator’. In the movie, the opening scene shows Schwarzenegger completely naked. While Schwarzenegger had taken up roles in movies prior to that, ‘The Terminator’ made him a household name in the United States.



In his upcoming movie, McGregor will also have an NSFW scene similar to Schwarzenegger’s. In an interview, he stated that he was inspired by Schwarzenegger’s scene in ‘The Terminator’. He also continued that he hopes to find success the same way Schwarzenegger did after the movie.

McGregor concluded by saying that he hopes his mother would be okay after watching the movie and especially the scene in question.