Despite Losing $500K on Him, Drake Lauds Donald Trump’s Favorite Fighter Jorge Masvidal Post-Retirement

Grammy award-winning rapper and music composer Aubrey Drake Graham has made a name for himself not only in the music industry but also as a sports enthusiast and bettor. Drake’s love for sports transcends beyond NBA and NFL, as he has also shown interest in UFC and other sports. He is known for hanging out with athletes across all sports and even betting on them. Recently, Drake bet on the winner of UFC 287’s main and co-main event and despite losing out on Jorge Masvidal, he was able to cover his losses through his bet on Israel Adesanya.

Drake is a well-known fan of UFC and has shown his support for the sport on numerous occasions. He even attended the Conor McGregor versus Khabib Nurmagomedov fight to cheer for his favorite fighter. Recently, Drake posted a story about Jorge Masvidal’s retirement and a post showing his bet win on Israel Adesanya‘s title fight win.

Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya are among the most iconic fighters in the UFC roster. Masvidal is known as Donald Trump’s favorite fighter and self-proclaimed “King of Miami,” while Adesanya is a reigning UFC champion. Drake was not the only one backing these fighters as they made their way into the octagon.

Drake had his eyes on Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal

After Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement following his loss against Gilbert Burns, the Grammy award-winning rapper Drake took to Instagram to post a heartwarming story about the fighter. Drake had bet on Masvidal to win at his hometown of Miami, but unfortunately, the fighter did not come out on top, causing the rapper to lose the bet. Despite this, Drake’s support for Masvidal remains evident.

In addition to betting on Masvidal, Drake also placed a bet on Israel Adesanya in his fight against Alex Pereira. To Drake’s delight, Adesanya emerged victorious, earning the rapper a staggering $1,840,000. Drake proudly posted about his win on his Instagram handle, showing his love for both sports and betting.

Despite losing his bet on Masvidal, Drake was able to recover his losses through his win on Adesanya. The rapper’s love for sports and betting is no secret, and he has even engaged in a humorous exchange with Conor McGregor, asking the fighter to drop an album.

Back when Conor McGregor gave Drake shout-out

Conor McGregor, the former UFC champion and friend of Drake, recently took to Instagram to show his support for the rapper’s latest album release. McGregor congratulated Drake on the release of his long-awaited album, Certified Lover Boy, with a post on Instagram that featured the artwork for the album, as well as two pictures of himself with the artist.

He said, “Certified Lover Boy out NOW! @champagnepapi 40 nips in the whip but I dip 😂 A classic bro! I’m on the way to @delilah right now to have them play it on blast. @ovo40 @applemusic.”

‘The Notorious’ also went on to call Drake his ‘bro’. He even went on to share that he was on his way to Delilah in Los Angeles to blast the album, showing his enthusiasm and support for his friend’s work.