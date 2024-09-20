Sean O’Malley Breaks Silence After Getting Caught in ‘Notorious’ Moment with Nina Marie Daniel

Sean O’Malley can’t escape the eagle eyes of UFC fans on social media. Fans caught the former champ ‘lacking’ when influencer Nina Marie Daniele was interviewing him.

This is not the first X-rated moment the social media influencer is having. In fact, most of her interviews are very unorthodox. She tends to ask fighters some very personal questions.

Now, ‘Sugar’ is not one to shy away from anything, he is an open book. So when fans caught him slipping, he didn’t even try to deny it. O’Malley may be fresh off a loss against Merab Dvalishvili, but he still hasn’t lost his humor. The former champion seems to be on the peaceful path of ‘it is what it is’.

A UFC page on Instagram posted the moment O’Malley let his eyes wander during the interview with Daniele. The caption read, ‘The champ is slick wit it’, to which he responded by saying,

“si”

O’Malley has come out in public talking about how it’s okay for him to cheat on his wife since he was the one making all the dough. So staring at Danielle doesn’t come as much of a shock. Regardless, the entire incident had fans laughing in the comments section calling him out for getting caught.

Speaking of social media, the former champ has now gone from being humble, to saying he got robbed at UFC 306.

O’Malley cries foul against Dvalishvili after UFC Noche loss

O’Malley initially got very sad and spoke about how bad it felt that he lost his belt. He revealed he would step away from the UFC for 7-9 months before he returns.

However, now that the shock of defeat has vanished, that same humble ‘Sugar’ has claimed that he won the fight after rewatching it. He went on Twitter Space recently and ranted saying,

“All you little dorks go rewatch it. Round one, three, and five. I WON that fight!”

“All you little dorks go rewatch it. Round one, three, and five. I WON that fight!” Sean O’Malley just went off on a Twitter Space after rewatching the Merab fight pic.twitter.com/ULJZD2Pu3I — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 19, 2024

Although he claims to have won rounds one, three, and five, that is not the case. In all honesty, the former champ did not look like himself inside the octagon.

He looked scared to throw anything or pursue the Georgian. More than twice in the entire fight, ‘Sugar’ had ‘The Machine’ hurt and against the ropes, but he did not push the action.

Instead, he waited it out and that gave Dvalishvili the chance to recover. Luckily for the Georgian, that wasn’t the case and his takedowns and his pressure won him the fight.