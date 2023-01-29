“Almost a Logan Paul vs Andrew Tate Moment”- Elon Musk Reacts to Logan Paul’s Memorable Royal Rumble Spot

Logan Paul finally made his return to action after recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Paul sustained the injury after landing on a table at Crown Jewels in November when he faced the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. His return to the Royal Rumble match was teased for months. The Maverick finally returned to the match as entrant number 29. Although Paul entered the match in its homestretch, he delivered a stellar performance in the ring.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

One of the most significant high points of the men’s Royal Rumble match was when the returning Logan Paul and Ricochet went springboard from opposite sides of the ring and collided midair. The duo’s clash almost resembled an anime fight scene.

The spot had the fans chanting “holy sh*t”. Interestingly, a fan on Twitter made a hilarious reference to Logan Paul’s stunt with Ricochet to be in the vein of Logan Paul’s clash with Andrew Tate.

The tweet also compelled Elon Musk to join the thread.

Elon Musk reacts to an “almost Logan Paul Vs. Andrew Tate moment” in the Royal Rumble

It’s no secret that Logan Paul and Andrew Tate are sworn enemies. Before The Top G was arrested due to unsubstantiated charges of human trafficking last month, he had an internet beef with Logan Paul.

The Maverick has called out Andrew Tate on many occasions on his platform after initially refusing to “platform” him.

In an edition of TimboSugar Show hosted by Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch, Paul stated that he has an interest in fighting Tate in the Octagon. On the other hand, Andrew Tate once stated that he would fight Paul only if the latter stopped using steroids.

Almost an Logan Paul vs Andrew Tate moment in the Rumble 😂 — Jarenn (@JarennC) January 29, 2023

It’s only a matter of time 😂 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 29, 2023

Amusingly, a Twitter user referred to Paul’s iconic stunt with Ricochet in the Rumble as an “almost a Logan Paul Vs. Andrew Tate moment” as both Ricochet and Tate are bald.

Reacting to his Tweet, Elon Musk joined the thread stating- “It’s only a matter of time” with a laughing emoji. It’s worth noting that Logan Paul and Elon Musk have also mocked each other on the internet before.

Logan Paul was one of the surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble match

The most interesting feature of the Royal Rumble match is that it’s full of surprises. However, this year’s Royal Rumble failed to have many surprises galore. Logan Paul was one of the surprises in the match as he made his in-ring return from an injury after spending three months away.

Aside from Paul, Edge was the surprise. However, The Rated R Superstar was eliminated in under two minutes by The Judgement Day.

