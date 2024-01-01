Conor McGregor’s Recent Return Announcement Sparks Hilarious Memes Targeting Michael Chandler

It’s 2024, and the year kicked off with a huge announcement. Marked as the greatest comeback in combat sports history, Conor McGregor has finally announced his long-awaited return date and opponent. The event is scheduled for June 29th in Las Vegas, where he will face Michael Chandler. Fans had some hilarious memes to poke fun at ‘Blessed’ now that he has finally got what he wanted for so long.

It’s not wrong to say that McGregor is the biggest cash cow in UFC history. With his fights, he not only attracts millions of eyeballs but also ensures significant earnings for everyone involved in his fight. In his prime, he was a two-division champion, so fighting him not only meant a big purse and millions of viewers but also the opportunity to create a lasting legacy.

Considering all this, Chandler didn’t want to miss his shot. Now that McGregor has announced he’ll fight Chandler, the internet has gone wild with memes targeting him. Check them out below.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DovySimuMMA/status/1741514723181367744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan believes Michael Chandler would be devastated if Conor McGregor ended up getting injured just before the fight.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MmaUnderdogs/status/1741594304211038462?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, a fan humorously suggested that Chandler would be happily dancing even after getting knocked out in round 1 as he would earn millions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrainingHumble1/status/1741530047016751355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And there were various memes showing Chandler’s joyous reactions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/connerburks/status/1741524300182528136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/georgelimbert0/status/1741616802776424489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Petr_is_Art/status/1741528398348824701?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And just like that, the internet is flooded with numerous memes targeting Chandler. Meanwhile, in response to the announcement, Chandler shared his thoughts, stating that he always wanted to face McGregor at a bigger size. Now, as he has decided to fight at 185 lbs, Chandler is pumped to fight against him. Indeed, now it will be interesting to see ‘The Irishman’ competing in his fourth different weight class.

Henry Cejudo explains why Conor McGregor decided to fight Michael Chandler at 185 pounds

In his career, McGregor has up until now fought in three different weight classes: Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight. Now, for his comeback, he’s stepping into his fourth weight class, Middleweight. And talking about it, Former double champion Henry Cejudo shared his thoughts on why McGregor made this choice of fighting at Middleweight. Talking about it on his YouTube channel, he stated,

“Since the beginning he has said we’re going to be fighting at 185-pounds. Maybe Conor wants to be the first person to say, hey I fought in four different weight classes in the UFC. Which is absolutely crazy. Conor has gotten big. But for that weight class Conor is short. But guess what so is Michael Chandler. They’re both two short stocky dudes that are going to be firing at 185-pounds.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HenryCejudo/status/1741624289978384662?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s no secret that McGregor has bulked up during his hiatus. While he fought in lighter-weight classes before, it’ll be now interesting to see if he can perform as he did earlier.