Eric Nicksick Explains the Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape Altercation Before UFC 304 Fight

Mohammad Mokaev and Manel Kape could not wait till fight night to get their hands on each other. The pair ran into each other outside an elevator and got into a heated altercation, which later poured out onto the stage at the UFC 304 ceremonial weigh-ins. Eric Nicksick, the head of Xtreme Couture watched the entire thing unfold live and claims that it was Mokaev who started the brawl

According to Nicksick, Mokaev asked Kape for a picture for all the ‘Muslim’ brothers in the world. However, in an interview with MMA Junkie, he revealed what happened next.

Nicksick claims it was the British fighter that instigated things by sucker-punching Kape as he was posing for a picture.

“It just felt weird, the situation felt kinda weird. But I turned my back to talk…and then all of a sudden when Manel posed for that picture, Mokaev like sucker punched him.”

Now, whether this is a part of the mind games, or if the pair have real beef, it sure is setting up to be a banger of a fight.

Following their altercation and their intense weigh-in, Mokaev also sent out a message to the former Cage Warriors fighter.

Mokaev warna Kape ahead of UFC 304

Agfter trying to kill each other for free, the pair are now talking trash to each other on social media.

The British champion tweeted out a warning to his opponent as to what he should expect when they enter the octagon,

“I ain’t playing games here I gonna keep his head in Manny You said you’re undefeated on the streets but you wasn’t ready for Mannys streets I hope they sew your lip well other day”

With so much bad blood and anger built up in just the last day, both fighters will definitely look for the finish.

That said, hopefully they do understand that physical altercations before a fight can actually get the match called off. Dana White doesn’t stand there because he likes being pushed around by big sweaty guys too moody from having cut 15 lbs in3 hours!