Conor McGregor Mocks Harry Styles, Former One Direction Singer in Three Words

Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-weight champion, is undoubtedly one of the greatest trash talkers in the history of UFC. The Irishman has always entertained fans whenever he was on the mic. However, his skill isn’t limited to the UFC.

The former UFC lightweight champion is infamous for his feuds outside the promotion as well. He has been involved in altercations even with non-fighters. Especially his verbal war with literally anyone, including fans, also keeps him in the headlines. ‘The Notorious,’ living up to his moniker, did something similar recently. However, this time, it seems like the Irish UFC superstar is the one to pick the fight.

What did Conor McGregor say about Harry Styles?

A famous journalist on Twitter Ian Miles Cheong recently posted a picture of former One Direction singer Harry Styles. In the picture, the English star was wearing a multi-colored jumpsuit without a t-shirt.

In the caption of the post, Cheong asked people what was their first thought when they see the picture of Styles. He wrote, “What is the first thought that enters your mind when you see this?”

The former dual-weight champion McGregor found it rather amusing. He jokingly stated that he thinks of freestyle wrestling looking at the picture of Styles. “Freestyle wrestling haha,” McGregor wrote.

However, later, the Dublin native deleted the tweet. McGregor is a regular of such antics. Previously, he made fun of UFC middleweight star Kelvin Gastelum’s injury publically on Twitter.

Last year, his feud with social media star Hasbulla Magomed remained in headlines for a long time, as ‘The Notorious’ said some outrageous stuff about the Russian. Meanwhile, the British singer is yet to respond to McGregor’s jibe.

The return of ‘The Notorious’ is official

While ‘The Notorious’ was frequent on social media, he was inactive in the UFC because of the injury he faced in his last fight in 2021. However, he has completely recovered and is back to training for his return.

Not only that, but the Irish superstar now has a fight on his hand. The UFC supremo Dana White announced recently that Conor McGregor will coach in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter against fellow lightweight Michael Chandler.

White also added that later in September 2023, both McGregor and Chandler will headline a pay-per-view. It is interesting to note that the fight will happen in the welterweight division and not lightweight.

