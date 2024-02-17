UFC 300: Israel Adesanya Touted to Headline Historic Event With “Strong Possibility”

UFC 300 is just two months away, and the UFC has not found a main event for it yet. Over the past few weeks, Dana White has been dropping some clues as to who could be headlining the event. However, nothing concrete had been shared. Israel Adesanya was one of the front runners to headline the event. However, it was unclear if he would return so soon since he said he wanted an extended break from fighting. Luckily for fans, his coach provided extremely positive news about ‘The Last Style Bender’. Eugene Bareman recently sat with The MacLife.

During this interview, the reporter asked Bareman if there was any truth to Adesanya potentially headlining UFC 300. Bareman replied saying,

“I can say that we’re ready to fight. He is in camp, has been in camp, and we answered that call, and they asked ys can you be ready for this (UFC 300). We assessed it because Israel is coming off an injury. We assessed everything and put everything together and we decided as a team that yeah, let’s get into camp.. Let’s come back a little earlier at some risk, some proper risk… there is a strong possibility that this fight could happen on this date.”

Following his loss against Sean Strickland, ‘The Last Style Bender’ stated that he wanted to take some time away from the sport. Adesanya had been one of the most active champions in the promotion up until his Strickland fight.

In some interviews, Adesanya stated that fans might see him back in action only in 2025. However, the right circumstances and the right opponent seems to have lured Adesanya into action a lot sooner than expected.

Why did Israel Adesanya decide to come back early?

In the interview, Bareman stated that Adesanya wanted to come back, as he did not want to disappoint the fans. Adesanya’s coach stated that as a team, they realized that UFC 300 is going to be one of the biggest events of the year.

And if the UFC approached them to potentially headline it, they could not let the UFC and fans down by saying no.

Especially since the UFC had given them so much. Bareman further admitted that the opponent as well as the storyline added further motivation for Adesanya to get back into action a lot sooner than he planned on.

With that being said, it would be interesting to see whether the ultimately match takes place or not.