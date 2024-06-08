“Crocodile Tears”: Fans Ridicule MMA-Turned-WWE Star for Crying While Reflecting on Her Journey

In a completely unexpected turn of events, MMA star Valerie Loureda was brutally trolled by fans after she spoke about how WWE’s developmental platform NXT finally gave her the recognition she deserved. Loureda left MMA completely to focus full-time on being a star in the WWE in 2022. However, the journey has not been easy and her overwhelming emotions on finally getting recognized is quite understandable.

The 25-year-old started her MMA career with Bellator MMA. She debuted professionally in February 2019 with a TKO win over Colby Fletcher and followed that up with two more wins against Larkyn Dasch and Tara Graff. Loureda suffered her first professional loss in May 2021 against Hannah Guy. However, she bounced back into the win column with a win over Taylor Turner in her final fight as a professional mixed martial artist.

After that, Loureda decided to pursue a lifelong dream by joining the WWE’s developmental platform NXT. She recently joined ‘MMA Fighting’ for an interview where she spoke about how she finally felt at home in the promotion. However, fans were not impressed, and the post soon had numerous negative comments against the wrestler.

One fan said, “this acting is gawd awful”

Another fan added, “damn she helllia fell off i hella forgot about her”

A fan bashed Loureda for crying during the interview and went a step ahead to brand it fake. He said, “Crocodile tears”

“She went from selling a*s to finally living out her dream in the UFC… Just not for mma” – added a fan

However, despite the backlash, several UFC fighters seem set to follow in Loureda’s footsteps.

More UFC fighters to follow Valerie Loureda’s path?

For the longest time, the UFC and the WWE were fierce competitors. While they did share a few athletes, the two organizations were in direct competition with each other in more ways than one. However, last year, the parent company of the UFC purchased the WWE and subsequently merged the two entities into one under the TKO group holdings.

Dana White says he has no problem with UFC fighters appearing in WWE especially now that Vince McMahon isn't here to f*** him "Some of the fighters who fight here have always dreamed about doing a WWE match."



Since then, Dana White has said that he will be working more closely with the WWE and that we can expect many more athletes to cross over. The most recent example of such a crossover was Michael Chandler who attended a WWE event to promote his upcoming fight against Conor McGregor.