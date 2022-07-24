UFC

“Dagestan VS Brazil, we will beat these guys every time” – Usman Nurmagomedov makes a daring prediction on Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira

Usman Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev Charles Oliveira
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
Skip Bayless claimed $600 million worth Kobe Bryant's shoes sold better because of s*xual assault case
Next Article
"He's not good at starting, so I'll probably be 7th" - Daniel Ricciardo teases his Formula 1 rivals after French GP qualifying