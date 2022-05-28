“Dan ends up being close to my mom, and watches p*rn on his phone” – Anthony Smith reveals the reason behind altercation with Dan Bilzerian and Donald Cerrone

Anthony Smith reveals the reason behind his altercation with Dan Bilzerian and Donald Cerrone after his fight with Jon Jones at UFC 235.

According to Smith, fan favorite Donald Cerrone, and social media promoter Dan Bilzerian joined his mother and wife during the event. Smith faced then-heavyweight champion Jon Jones at UFC 235, defeated by a unanimous decision. Smith described what happened in the latest part of the podcast Believe You Me with Michael Bisping.

“My family were sitting in the very first front row,” said Smith. “I’m on the Octagon, and when this happens, Jon Jones goes to the Octagon. So, Dan Bilzerian and another fighter – it was Donald Cerrone, so together – I feel like a lot of people will learn between the lines, but it will sound like sh * tting to Donald Cerrone again, so.

“They came and wanted to sit down and watch the battle, but they struck with a hammer. Like, he’s just drunk. Therefore, they tell them (Smith’s party) that these are their seats,” Smith continued. “She (mother) does not know Dan or Cerrone is ? – my wife knows who Cerrone is, but she does not know dan – and she does not know who this short, tight-fitting shirt, jacket that is wearing a happy donkey hat. is fighting for the world title.”

Smith went on to describe how the quarrel between his mother, Cerrone, and Bilzerian reached a climax.

What actual happened between Dan, Cerrone and Smith’s family

“Dan Bilzerian and Donald Cerrone, pulled my mom and my wife out of their seats, while I was preparing to fight Jon Jones,” Smith said. “I was angry and mad. If I had seen Dan Bilzerian – because I had found out about it soon after I got back, and if I had seen him at the time, I would have cut his head off. I would have gone crazy.

“… Then Dan ends up being close to my mom, and during the fight, he watches pornography on his cell phone,” said Anthony Smith. “Like, during a fight – she’s sitting there looking at pornography. And my mom is not at all comfortable, as if she’s not – she ‘s amazing, she’ s quiet, really shy. It was just a perfect test.”

Smith is likely to face Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. He is looking to win the light heavyweight title following three victories over Ryan Spann, Jimmy Crute, and Devin Clark.

As for Cerrone, he will face Joe Lauzon at UFC Austin next month in a battle that could be his last in the Octagon. UFC president Dana White said the loser would ride at sunset during his UFC tenure.

