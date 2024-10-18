Dan Hardy Says Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira Will End the ‘Best Heavyweight’ Debate Outside UFC

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou is set to make his highly-anticipated MMA return this weekend against Renan Ferreira, and many believe it’s more than just another fight. Among them is former UFC fighter Dan Hardy, who believes this bout could finally settle the debate over the best heavyweight outside the UFC.

Ngannou, who never lost his title but chose to leave the UFC, faces Ferreira in his first MMA fight since parting ways with the promotion. According to Hardy, the outcome of this clash will determine who truly reigns as the top heavyweight besides Tom Aspinall in the MMA world.

While speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Hardy complimented Ngannou as an elite heavyweight and asserted that since Jon Jones was not a proven heavyweight, the real competition is between the two guys fighting this weekend and UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

“We know that Francis is an elite level heavyweight. I feel like Rennan is as well. Tom Aspinall for me is probably the best heavyweight in the world right now, outside of this conversation with these two guys. Jon to me is still not a proven heavyweight, Stipe is way past his peak. I think (Ngannou vs. Ferreira) determines the best heavyweight outside of the UFC.”

Hardy then went on to add that Jon Jones himself won’t be too satisfied by beating Stipe Miocic and that it would not really add a lot to his resume.

However, he believes that the fight between Aspinall and Jones is the fight that really should be made and one that decides who the best heavyweight in the world is. But since that’s not likely to happen soon or happen at all for that matter, this is the choice fans are left with.

In the midst of all this, Ngannou, who had left the UFC over fighter pay disputes, has guaranteed his opponent a massive payday over the weekend.

Ngannou earns his opponent a $2 million cheque

When Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL, it wasn’t just about securing the best deal for himself. He made sure his opponents would benefit too, negotiating a minimum payout of $2 million for anyone he faced. This was one of the things that the UFC allegedly refused to entertain.

Admirably, Ngannou didn’t want to just settle for a 7 figure cheque for himself and wanted a fair distribution of the profits for his peers as well.

Renan Ferreira, his opponent for this weekend’s PFL: Battle of the Giants, will be the first to reap the rewards of that deal.

Ferreira, who won the 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament, praised Ngannou for pushing for fair pay for his opponents. “My respect for him has only grown,” Ferreira told MMA Fighting.

“It motivates me to keep improving and prove myself among the best.”

Ngannou is returning to MMA after a couple of high-profile boxing matches against two world champion boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

His last fight in the cage was a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane in 2022. Ferreira, meanwhile, is riding high after a knockout win over Bellator champ Ryan Bader.