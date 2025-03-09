Alex Pereira’s Ex-Girlfriend Polyana Viana Spotted at UFC 313 Alongside Miss America, Maxx Crosby and Other A-Listers

UFC 313 was always going to be a star-studded affair, but fans couldn’t help but notice one particular guest — strawweight fighter Polyana Viana. The event marked the UFC’s return to the PPV stage in Las Vegas for the first time this year, and with a superstar like Pereira in the main event, the crowd was stacked with athletes, models, fellow fighters, and big-name personalities, all there to witness the Brazilian powerhouse do his thing.

While they would go home disappointed, Viana’s presence did cause quite a buzz, courtesy of her alleged romantic relationship with the former 205 lb champion.

Although Pereira and Viana never confirmed their relationship, social media posts strongly suggested the pair was a couple before their eventual breakup last year.

This wasn’t the first time Viana was a Pereira fight either. Earlier, during Pereira’s fight against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, Viana made an appearance in the stand, donning a t-shirt that said, “I’m his favorite ex”.

She also posted a story on her Instagram sharing a cage side picture at UFC 313 supporting her fellow compatriot.

Other notable stars at UFC 313

However, Viana was not the only noticeable name in attendance this time around. Other big names included the likes of 2024 Miss America winner Madison Marsh.

NFL stars are always well-represented at UFC PPV events, and UFC 313 wasn’t much different.

Chief among them was hometown hero Maxx Crosby, who just signed a 3-year, $106.5M extension with $91.5M guaranteed with the Las Vegas Raiders, effectively making him one of the highest-paid defenders in the NFL.

But it wasn’t just NFL stars and beauty pageant winners at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

MMA stars flock to cageside with a surprise guest

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili was joined by frequent flier at UFC PPVs, former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who found himself seated next to Pereira’s online bestie, Nina Marie Daniele.

Sat nearby was Liverpudlian lightweight prospect, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett. Pimblett, who faces Michael Chandler at UFC 314 next month, even brought some leftovers to the event.

Yes, as surprising as it may sound, Paddy couldn’t finish a meal and decided he was going to find a microwave in the building to heat up the food and keep himself satiated.

Rounding it all off is UFC superfan Mark Zuckerberg, who was in attendance supporting Alex Pereira. He was also seen hanging out with the Brazilian backstage in his locker room before the main event.

Unfortunately, as Pereira uncharacteristically lost, fans turned on the META CEO and asked for him to be banned backstage.

While the crowd was lively with the who’s who of the country hanging out at cage side to support their favorites, fans at home couldn’t quite share the same experience.

A number of purchase cancellations on UFC’s officially registered streaming platforms delayed the start, leaving fans angry.

Major hiccups at UFC 313

Fans weren’t thrilled about having to wait over an hour for UFC 313 to finally get going. The event, originally set to kick off at 3:30 PM local time in Las Vegas, got hit with last-minute cancellations, forcing a frustrating delay.

Curtis Blaydes also pulled from the card due to an illness reportedly circulating at the UFC Performance Institute, scrapping his fight with Rizvan Kuniev. Another prelim bout between Chris Gutierrez and John Castaneda also got axed.

Since each prelim fight gets a 30-minute TV slot—including ring walks, breaks, and interviews—cutting multiple bouts left a huge gap.

The first fight, featuring Ozzy Diaz and Djorden Santos, didn’t start until over an hour later than planned.

Commentator Joe Rogan then addressed the issue on the broadcast, explaining that sickness was to blame. “It’s a bummer,” he told Jon Anik, but he reassured fans that they still had “10 great fights” ahead.