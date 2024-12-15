Joe Rogan Picks Mike Tyson as the Only Unchanging Name on His Mount Rushmore

When it comes to the all-time greats of heavyweight boxing, names like Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, and George Foreman often spark heated debates. But for Joe Rogan, there’s one name that’s non-negotiable on his Mount Rushmore of heavyweight legends: Mike Tyson.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Rogan explained that while the other faces might change depending on personal preferences, Tyson’s impact, dominance, and unique legacy continue to inspire generations even to this day.

During a conversation with Bert Sorin on his podcast, \Rogan went on to explain why he would never omit Tyson from the list. Rogan believes Tyson, in his prime, was an absolute beast and remains a non-negotiable pick for one of the greatest ever to do it.

“That is my heavyweight all-timer (Mike Tyson). You want to have Jack Dempsey, you want to have Joe Frazier, there are a lot of guys that are really good. For me the one that you can not remove is Tyson. You have to have Tyson, everything else is negotiable. Tyson has to be there.”

‘Iron’ in his prime was arguably the most feared boxer to have ever stepped into the squared circle. He had speed similar to that of Ali and the power of ‘Smokin’ Joe Frazier. The boxing Hall of Famer was the youngest heavyweight champion in history. In the course of 59 pro career fights, Tyson ended up winning 50, 44 of which came from knockouts.

Unfortunately, a few decades on from his prime that is not the case. At 58 years of age, fights with men 30 years his junior, like Jake Paul have tarnished the memory of a legend that was once destroying everyone standing across him.

He looked like the shell of a man during the fight even though he had done his best to sell the fight by making it look competitive through carefully edited video clips. His legs simply didn’t move and as a result, there was no scope for that explosive power historically associated with Tyson.

And if that wasn’t enough, he is not the subject of a lawsuit due to the fight!

Tyson faces $1.5 million lawsuit after Paul fight

Tyson is facing a lawsuit in a London court for nearly $1.59 million over an alleged breach of contract with Medier, a Cyprus-based company promoting the online casino and betting site Rabona.

Medier claims Tyson backed out of a promotional deal, signed in January, just as his fight with Jake Paul was announced in March. According to the lawsuit, Tyson’s reason for terminating the deal was tied to an exclusive Netflix-sponsored agreement for the fight.

Medier argues it didn’t breach the contract and claims Tyson’s withdrawal caused significant financial losses. However, Tyson’s legal team fired back, accusing Medier of overstepping its licensing agreement and causing “financial and reputational damage”.

They maintain the termination was lawful and expect the court to side with them.