Michael Chandler Details How He Found Out About Cancellation of Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 Pre-Fight Presser

Imagine stalling your career for 2 years, waiting for the one big fight that would change your life. And then the first big event leading up to the fight gets canceled. And imagine, finding out about it right after you wake up!

Michael Chandler has finally spoken about the return of the Mystic Mac at UFC 303 and how life’s been leading up to it. The fight is shaping up to be one for the history books after already breaking gate records.

But of course, the conversation then eventually turned to the cancellation of the presser in Dublin.

Michael Chandler spoke about how he found out that the UFC had to cancel the UFC 303 press conference,

“I woke up to my phone buzzing and it was Hunter Campbell…he let me know, ‘hey it’s looking like this thing isn’t gonna happen’.

Naturally, if the sentence ended there, that would have broken Chandler’s heart. And even though this was about the presser, the former Bellator champion had to lie back and let it sink in.

“So obviously I laid there and thought about it for quite a while.”

However, it does seem like the fight is still on despite the rumors suggesting otherwise. Yes, amidst all the fight cancellation rumors, Chandler gave the fans some hope by saying he will fight Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler confirms Conor McGregor fight at UFC 303 still on

There was a lot of drama this past week regarding the UFC 303 PPV card. Rumors around the grapevine suggested that the UFC had to cancel the card since it was not available as a PPV anymore. Is Conor injured? Is he partying?

Why is Dana White comparing him to Muhammad Ali when asked about his partying videos? Don’t remember Muhammad Ali partying a lot. So many questions, so few answers. But the one question and the only answer that matters to Chandler is, ‘Is the McGregor fight still on?’

Chandler thinks yes!

“The fight’s happening. Obviously, where we are right now, there’s a lot of speculation but the fight is on, June 29th, it’s happening.”

Michael Chandler confirms his fight against Conor McGregor is ON and also talks about the cancellation of the Dublin press conference YT/ The Pivot Podcast @thepivot #UFC303 #UFC pic.twitter.com/YzJngJB9Y9 — FightCrack (@FightCrack) June 7, 2024

That’s a relief for everyone involved, fans and experts alike. More importantly, for Chandler, June 29 is when two years of patience and hard work pays off!