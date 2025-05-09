Dana White Approves Fan Who Spent Life’s Savings Just to Sit Cage Side with Donald Trump and Shaquille O’Neal

For some fans, UFC is life – so much so that they’re willing to put everything they have into attending the promotion’s larger-than-life premium live events. This was certainly the case for popular social media influencer razzaqlocks, also known as Osman Razzaq. Posting a video from UFC 314, he highlighted the cost of getting the best seats for the live event.

“I spent my life savings to get the best seats in the house,” read the automated voiceover, with Razzaq pointing to the caption saying, “I spent all my $$$ on this view…”

Razzaq, who boasts 1.3 million followers on Instagram, is known for his prank, challenge, and reaction videos on social media sites. However, over the last couple of years, he has been more benevolent, focusing on videos where he hands out large sums of money to random people.

The nature of his content suggests that his UFC 314 ticket didn’t quite zero out his life savings. But to sit on the second row, as Razzaq did, would still cost a pretty penny. It was an outlay fully appreciated by UFC boss Dana White, who liked the post on Razzaq’s Instagram.

However, sitting on the second row, the Octagon laid out before him, Razzaq would also be justified in expecting an uninterrupted view of the action, right? Only then did he realize who would be sitting in front of him.

As previously mentioned, the UFC’s breathtaking showcases are often larger-than-life. But they’re not larger than Shaquille O’Neal. The 15-time NBA All-Star, a giant among men at 7 feet and 1 inch and 325 pounds, claimed his front row seat, directly in front of the much smaller Osman Razzaq.

The video continued, showing Razzaq struggling to get around the mammoth frame of O’Neal – a problem suffered by many of NBA opponents over his 19-year career. Fortunately, based on the high-profile guests that appeared soon after, it proved to be money well spent.

Trump and Musk attend as White’s esteemed guests for UFC 314

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO and X Chairman Elon Musk were just two of the famous faces seen in Razzaq’s video. “worth every dime,” read the video’s caption, as O’Neal rose from his seat to shake Trump’s hand.

The two shared a brief word, suggesting that their beef from two years ago had been squashed.

In February 2023, Trump criticized Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance on social media, describing it as “without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history”.

O’Neal was quick to leap to the singer’s defense: ”Rappers. Presidential candidates – I’m gonna have to get at you. Leave this woman alone… shut the f*** up!”

Trump was also seen speaking to commentator Joe Rogan in the video, while Musk looked on, seemingly impressed by the packed arena.

And UFC 314 did more than enough to justify its star-studded guest list. Paddy Pimblett marched on with a more than convincing victory over veteran Michael Chandler.

Meanwhile, in the main event, Alexander Volkanovski claimed the vacant UFC Featherweight title at the expense of Diego Lopes.