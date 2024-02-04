Dana White ‘Oiled-Up’ to Justin Gaethje Without Beard- Here Are Top 5 UFC Memes This Week

In pop culture, memes have become quite popular, transitioning from being an icebreaker between two people to sparking hilarious discussions in groups; they are everywhere. Speaking of the same, every day the internet is flooded with new memes covering everything from movies to sports. So, here are some top hilarious memes of this week from the MMA realm featuring UFC President Dana White, Justin Gaethje, and more.

Advertisement

Dana White becomes the target of ‘Oil-Up’ Meme

Quite often, Dana White goes live on his Instagram, to interact with the fans. In one such live session, one fan jokingly teased the UFC CEO, suggesting he should be “oiled up.” And after this remark, it grew as quite a popular joke that has grabbed attention on various social media platforms, rapidly evolving into a viral meme.

Recently, MMA Uncensored shared an AI-generated meme portraying the hilarious scene of the UFC President Dana White being playfully chased and oiled up by multiple individuals inside the octagon.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAUNCENSORED1/status/1751287648050663878?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Indeed, it’s quite hilarious to see a fan’s joke about oiling him up become a reality.

BMF Title Holder Justin Gaethje Without Beard Appears Less Like a BMF

Last week, Justin Gaethje became the talk of the town when his fight for the historic UFC 300 card against Max Holloway was announced, with the BMF title on the line. However, this week, MMA fans took notice because he appeared without his beard, which is a rare sight for them.

Consequently, fans dug up his older pictures and created a meme, showing him as a bookish guy rather than a BMF title holder.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2uLvzRNHLQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Colby Covington and his fans

Colby Covington’s outspoken character inside the octagon has undeniably generated a lot of attention. His ability to sell himself has earned him a dedicated fanbase. However, there’s a meme circulating that playfully mocks both Covington and his fervent fans who make a lot of noise who don’t fight for a long time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HomelanderMMA/status/1752525483646804274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jamahal Hill getting trolled on the Internet

Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill has been facing mockery from fans recently, with suggestions that he can’t take a joke. As a result, many fans on the internet began trolling him.

Subsequently, a classic meme emerged showing Hill sleeping with his girlfriend, who suspects him of thinking about other girls, but in reality, he’s thinking why he’s being trolled by everyone.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Axetrax/status/1753899183860523420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Renato Moicano Joining the SWAT Team

Recently, one man who has been the topic of conversation across the internet is Renato Moicano, due to his impressive performance at UFC Vegas 85 against Drew Dober. However, after the fight, Moicano expressed his deep admiration for the USA, stating that he wanted to become a citizen, serve as a police officer, and fight against the bad guys.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PCStricklandMMA/status/1753968365159252418?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this statement, fans wasted no time in creating a meme from it. Meme-ing Moicano, some of them shared a video of a SWAT team, humorously linking the fighter to his future role as a police officer. The video was shared with the caption, suggesting that this is how Moicano would fight crime after joining the force.