Dana White Dispels ‘Negotiations’ Rumors for UFC 303 Fallout, Says Conor McGregor ‘Is Really Hurt’

Amidst Conor McGregor’s pullout of UFC 303, speculations have risen regarding disputes with Dana White regarding his contract renegotiation. But, last week, Dana White put an end to all that noise and confirmed that McGregor was truly out due to an injury and not a disagreement over the fight purse.

During a conversation with Jome Rome, the UFC President dispelled the noise about the Irishman being greedy for more money. Providing testament to McGregor’s business ethics, White said that the ‘Mystic Mac’ was a man of his word and has never ever tried to renegotiate a contract after signing it.

“Conor McGregor, I’ve said it many times before and I will say it again, Conor McGregor has never done that. Conor McGregor never leads up to a fight and tries to re-negotiate a contract or get more money… Conor McGregor is hurt right now, it’s absolutely real. Yeah, he has never done anything like that.”

“Conor McGregor never tries to lead up to a fight and renegotiate a contract or get more money.” @danawhite on conspiracy theories that McGregor isn’t really hurt, but rather just negotiating. pic.twitter.com/cbSEsNCDPZ — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 17, 2024



Regardless of the why, the Irishman’s absence will be duly noted as UFC 303 broke all gate records owing to his face on its poster.

While we do not know how much McGregor would have pocketed, it is hard to imagine financial disagreements as the reason for the fight to get canceled. And as of right now, we don’t have an exact date or timeline for his return.

Dana White remains hush on Conor McGregor’s return

White and his team have gotten used to last-minute cancellations and replacements over the last few years but since this was supposed to be the Conor McGregor’s return, questions are only natural.

But when asked about it, the 54-year-old stated that he did not want to talk about anything McGregor-related until he was completely healed and ready to go again. The UFC head added that once McGregor was fine, he would sit down with his team to assess the landscape and then figure out what to do with ‘The Notorious’.