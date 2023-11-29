Dana White: Elon Musk ‘Is a Necessary F*cking Human Being’ in the USA

Dana White will go down as one of the best fight promoters of all time. The 54-year-old transformed the UFC from a promotion nearing bankruptcy to the biggest MMA promotion in the world. White and the UFC pride themselves on giving the fans the fights that they want the most. Earlier this year, White tried to finalise a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

It all started when the two billionaires agreed to fight each other in the octagon over X (fka Twitter). White jumped on the opportunity and spoke to both men to try and make the fight happen. While he did not succeed, the 54-year-old shared his importance of Elon Musk on a recent episode of Full Send Podcast with the Nelk Boys. He said,

“The thing about Musk too is that he is a very f**king necessary human being in this country right now. He gets it, he sees it, he has the money he does not give a f**k and he is brilliant. And, he has a ton of f**king common sense, and he is not going to let anyone f**king push him around. So he is a voice and a presence this country needs right now, maybe the world not just the United States. Elon Musk is an essential f**king human right now on this planet.”

How close was Dana White to making the fight between Musk and Zuckerberg happen? And what did he think of the whole situation? Let’s take a closer look.

Dana White shares his thoughts on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

In the interview, White went on to share his thoughts on dealing with Zuckerberg and Musk. White stated that he was in contact with both men on a daily basis and they were both extremely serious about the fight. He also went on to add that the fight did not take place because of Musk’s age. The UFC President also added that Musk had nothing to gain from it monetarily.

Dana White also went on to praise the Facebook founder for his dedication towards the sport. The 39-year-old is currently nursing an ACL tear which he sustained during an MMA training session.

It would be interesting to see if the fight between the two billionaires does take place or not. Fans are eagerly waiting for further developments on the same.