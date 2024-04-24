Undefeated Irish Boxer Callum Walsh Reveals Dana White’s Plan to Propel Him Towards UFC Title

Callum Walsh is the only boxer to fight on UFC Fight Pass and Dana White has big plans for him. The UFC president has a lot of faith in the Irishman and sees shades of Conor McGregor in him. White is an avid boxing fan and even had aspirations of turning pro when he was younger. It now seems that he is fulfilling his dreams through Walsh.

For the uninitiated, Callum Walsh is an unbeaten boxer with a 10-0 record. Walsh recently sat down with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson for an episode of the ‘Jaxxon’ podcast on YouTube. The Irishman doubled down on his relationship with the UFC president. Walsh stated,

“I don’t have a contract with the UFC.. So Uncle Dana you know, he’s just helping me out that’s what he said. He just wants to help me win a world title.”

Callum Walsh revealed that Dana White is helping him out to build his legacy in the UFC. The UFC president wants to see the young boxer win a world title and believes that he has what it takes to become a world champion.

While Walsh aspires to be an MMA star in the future, the Irish boxer is currently focusing on the job at hand. His next fight will take place on June 7 against Carlos Ortiz. The Irish fighter will look to keep his unbeaten streak intact to further establish himself as a dominant force and impress Dana White further.

Meanwhile, the young boxer wants to change the sport of boxing. Walsh had previously spoken about how he brings a UFC mindset to the table, with White complimenting the same.

Callum Walsh believes with a ‘UFC mindset’, he and Dana White can change the game of boxing

Callum Walsh is a breath of fresh air to the boxing world. The 23-year-old boxer has star power in him and Dana White has identified it early on.

Back in 2023, during a podcast, the young boxer spoke about how White should get into boxing more with his ‘UFC’ mindset. He further explained how it could change things, saying,

“I’d love to see Dana get involved in boxing because with the UFC mindset where the best fight the best, that doesn’t happen enough in boxing.”

Callum Walsh believes his ‘UFC Mindset’ of fighting the best fighters in his division is what caught Dana White’s eye. Well, the pairing of White and Walsh has the potential to do great things in boxing. If the UFC president can replicate even a margin of his success from the UFC, the world of boxing would surely witness some great things happening.