“Dana White Going To...”- Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley Agree to Settle Their Differences via Powerslap

Dana White and the Fertitta brothers transformed the UFC, a promotion on the verge of bankruptcy, into the biggest MMA promotion in the world. Ever since the Fertitta brothers bought the UFC, Dana White was in charge of running the day-to-day operations. White has stayed on after the departure of the Fertitta brothers following the sale. Alongside the promotion, White has managed several businesses. The most recent addition to his plate is PowerSlap.

White launched PowerSlap earlier this year and since then the promotion has put on multiple events in Las Vegas. However, the latest matchup suggested by Dana White will leave fans shocked.

On a recent episode of NBA on TNT, basketball hall-of-fame players turned pundits Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley ended up arguing as they do pretty often. As things got more serious, the host suggested that Barkley and O’Neal settle their differences in a PowerSlap setting. In response to the same, Barkley said,

“Dana White going to hook us up with slap fest. Do I get to go first? As long as I get to go first. Once I hit you, you going to drop like a sack of potatoes.”

Dana White took to Instagram to share a video of the interaction. He shared the video with a caption that said, “@shaq vs Charles Barkley. Feb 9th Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas @powerslap #PowerSlap6 is LIVE & FREE on Rumble @nbaontnt.”

PowerSlap is the latest addition to Dana White’s ever-growing portfolio of businesses. Let’s take a look at a few others.

Dana White business ventures: A closer look

In a recent podcast with the Nelk Boys, Dana White shared how he splits his time between his different businesses. Needless to say, White said that the biggest chunk of his time is spent on the UFC. This was followed by PowerSlap which he started earlier this year. In addition to that, White has a few businesses outside of combat sports that fans might not know about.

For starters, Dana White is involved with a banana-infused bourbon brand, Howler Head. The company is an official partner of the UFC. White has been involved with the company for a few years now and often promotes it on his social media.

In the same interview, White stated that his fitness regimen allows him to take care of multiple businesses at his age. He went on to add that after changing his life around and following Gary Brekca, he feels as though he was in his 30s again.

That being said, White is currently focused on both health and business, thus it will be interesting to see if PowerSlap reaches the same levels of success as Dana White was able to achieve with the UFC.