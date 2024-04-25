UFC Star Paddy Pimblett’s Heartwarming Pictures of Newborn Twins Spark Reactions from Jon Anik, Roman Atwood, and Other Stars

Paddy Pimblett has finally got a break from all the hate towards him. For the first time in a while, the Instagram comments section was wholesome and supportive towards him. ‘The Baddy’ revealed that he recently became a father to twin daughters. The 29-year-old athlete shared a picture of himself, his wife Laura Gregory, and his two children on Instagram. Soon after the revelation, the entire MMA and social media community banded together to congratulate ‘The Baddy’.

Everyone from UFC referees to professional football players chimed in.

YouTuber Roman Atwood commented on the post, saying,

“This is awesome”

Former Premier League Football player Jamie Redknapp also stated,

“Congratulations to you both. Much love”

Jon Anik was another name from the UFC community who congratulated Paddy Pimblett on becoming a father. He said,

“Congratulations, @theufcbaddy”

Fellow UFC fighter Jack Shore commented on the post, congratulating both Pimblett and Laura Gregory, saying,

“Congratulations both”

English Television and radio presenter Adam Catterall congratulated Paddy Pimblett, saying,

“Delighted for you pal. Love and health to your mrs and the girls x.”

UFC referee Marc Goddard reacted to the news in the comments section. He wrote,

“Congratulations to you all! Awesome news”

The fans, on the other hand, had only one thing in mind. There was one nickname repeated in the comments section. It read,

“Paddy the Daddy”

Meanwhile, despite the happy news, Paddy Pimblett has been the talking point for multiple fighters. Bobby Green, Ilia Topuria, and Matt Frevola are the latest. ‘The Baddy’ is yet to comment on who he believes is next for him.

Matt Frevola calls out Paddy Pimblett for the recently announced UFC card in Manchester

The UFC will make its way to Manchester on July 27. UFC 304 will take place in the storied city, and one fighter is very keen to make an impact on that day.

Matt Frevola is an American UFC fighter. However, he is keen on taking on Paddy Pimblett in his home country at UFC 304. Expressing his excitement, Frevola recently tweeted out at ‘The Baddy’. He said,

The fight poster posted by Frevola bills the fight as a classic US vs. UK fight. The ‘Steamrolla’ wants to make a statement by beating Paddy Pimblett in his backyard.

Although Frevola seems pretty hyped up, it will be interesting to see if the UFC ultimately makes the fight official. With Pimblett’s win over Tony Ferguson, he will look to make his way up the rankings now. While he has a lot of opponents to choose from, but for now, he will enjoy some quality time with his daughters.