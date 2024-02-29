Mo Deen Dares UFC Star Sean Strickland to Bare-Knuckle Clash Seeking Vengeance for Sneako

UFC star Sean Strickland found himself in hot water a few weeks back after a sparring session with streamer, Sneako. The former middleweight champion of the world is not one to resolve a conflict by using words. Rather, he prefers settling matters with his fists. On more than one occasion, Strickland has called out online trolls for a spar and followed through on it. However, Strickland faced backlashes from the MMA community for his recent sparring session with Sneako. Unfortunately for Strickland, it appears as though his problems have not ended there, as he got called out on a KICK livestream.

Advertisement

Sneako is an extremely famous streamer, with a number of people looking out for him. One such individual is Mo Deen. For the uninitiated, Mo Deen is an internet personality who also streams regularly and appears on streams with the likes of N3on on Sneako. He issued a warning to Strickland, saying,

“This is what he did to Alex Pereira, he did not even punch him once he was so scared of him. But with Sneako, he sparred with Sneako he gave him his full banks. You know what Strickland, I got news for you, If you’re a bad man pull up we’ll have a street fight. F*k the gloves, fk the talking. Street fight, one on one. What bro? What? Trying to touch my bro Sneako? Are you f*king dumb bro?.”

Advertisement



According to Mo Deen, Strickland took advantage of the fact that Sneako did not have any training. He went on to state that while training with Pereira after he got knocked out; he did not display the same amount of bravado. This is the first time that Deen has voiced his opinion about Strickland and his sparring session with Sneako. However, not only Mo Deen but personalities like Joe Rogan, too, have shared their two cents on the matter.

Joe Rogan shares his opinion on Sean Strickland’s sparring session

Strickland’s sparring session with Sneako caught a lot of steam online. The clip went viral with a number of MMA personalities reacting to it. Chief among them was Joe Rogan, who disapproved of the former champion’s actions.



He went on to bash ‘Tarzan’ for being a trained killer and going after someone who does not have any experience in combat sports. He also stated that the MMA fan base will recognise Strickland’s actions as ‘terrible behavior’. ‘Tarzan’ has since come out and defended himself against the statements made by Rogan.