Dana White Hands Out Additional $50,000 to Six Fighters as UFC 303 Does $15,909,243+ Record Business

UFC 303 was easily one of the best UFC PPVs in recent memory with Alex Pereira defending his title in stunning fashion by laying out challenger and former champion Jiri Prochazka. The PPV was always under scrutiny especially after Conor McGregor’s pullout but given how much business UFC did, company President Dana White has handed out an additional $50,000 to 6 fighters.

To start with, ‘Poatan’ defended his throne but by doing so the 36-year-old saved UFC’s skin, replacing Conor McGregor in the main event. The Brazilian put on a show to help UFC 303 become the fourth-highest gate ever, entertain all 18,881 people in attendance and reportedly make $15,909,243 in the process.

UFC 303 Announced Live Gate: $15,909,243 Attendance: 18,881 *The 4th highest gate in UFC history — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 30, 2024

All in all, UFC’s Las Vegas extravaganza at Vegas generated $15,909,243. While ‘Poatan‘s’ round 2 KO of Prochazka made him $50,000 richer, American middleweight KO artist Joe Pyfer pocketed the same amount for putting Marc-Andre Barriault to sleep in R1 in the prelims.

UFC 303 Fight of the Night: Swanson vs. Fili Performances of the Night: Talbott, Chiasson, Pyfer and Pereira — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 30, 2024

Macy Chiasson stopped Brazil’s Mayra Bueno Silva via a doctor stoppage TKO while Cub Swanson, and Andre Fili all got White’s bonuses with each taking home $50,000 courtesy of their Fight of the Night bonus.

Meanwhile, Payton Talbott who fought in the prelims flatlined Yanis Ghemmouri in under 20 seconds and bagged Performance of the Night awards, also taking home a fat $50k bonus in the process.

But regardless of the adulations and financial benefits many received, it was ‘Poatan’ who truly broke the MMA community with his insane KO.

‘Poatan’ reigns supreme, Jamahal Hill seeks vengeance for imagined slight

Pereira was returning to the octagon just 2 months after dismantling Hill in April at UFC 300, successfully defending his belt. Almost two months later, the Brazilian has taken another head, this time it’s his former foe and Czech knockout artist, Jiri Prochazka.

Reacting to this, former P4P best, BJ Penn deemed that Pereira is the best and acknowledged his greatness with a simple post. Penn gave the Brazilian his flowers an said that the champion had achieved some much in such little time.

While Michael Bisping keyed in with a joke, admiring the intense staredown before the bell rang, middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis lauded the Brazilian’s “crazy power.”

Jamahal Hill on the other hand took the opportunity to raise the stakes for a rematch, reminding the Brazilian that the duo had business to finish.

For the unversed, when Pereira KO’d Hill at UFC 300, there was an incident involving referee Herb Dean. Hill had kicked Pereira in the groin, after which Dean thought it right to intervene.

But as he was about the stop the fight, Poatan stopped him and then proceeded to KO Hill with a vicious left hook seconds later. This has led many to believe that if the stoppage had taken place and the fighters were to start from scratch, there might have been a different outcome that day.

And since, Hill doesn’t confirm to the idea of ‘if my uncle had wheels, he would be a bike’, a rematch is what he is asking for. And knowing Pereira’s track record, it would seem he doesn’t mind a repeat of their last encounter.