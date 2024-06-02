Dana White Pressured by Fans to Fire Judge Over Controversial Strickland vs. Costa Decision

The co-main event at UFC 302 featured a high-stakes middleweight fight between Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland. The five-round affair saw Strickland come on top after a mediocre performance by the retreating Costa. Everyone in attendance unanimously admitted that Strickland won the fight. Except for a referee that fans want to be fired now.

The fight started well for Sean Strickland as he used a combination of jabs and front kicks to force Costa to move around and drain his gas tank by the second round.

Throughout the fight, Strickland landed several big shots, securing two knockdowns as well. Unfortunately for Costa, agreeing to a five-round fight was not the most beneficial decision for him in this case. And while Costa did land some big shots here and there, they were too here and there to be of any consequence.

So when one of the referees adjudged the fight in Costa’s favor, fans lost their minds.

A fan said, “SEAN ALMOST GOT ROBBED WTF!?.”

“49-46 Costa is just incredible incompetence. #UFC302”– said another journalist.

A fan made a request to Dana White saying, “@danawhite fire the judge who had 49-46 costa #ufc302.”



“Fire that judge immediately #ufc302”– said another fan repeating the popular sentiment

Regardless, common sense prevailed and Strickland rightfully won the fight and now thanks to that impressive win, he finds himself in the title conversation in the 185 lbs division.

What is next for Sean Strickland?

The UFC is currently planning a title fight between Adesanya and Du Plessis. If that fight can not be actualized, Strickland could get a rematch for the title he didn’t think he lost.

If not, ‘Tarzan’ will have to wait for that fight to play out before he can make a call on what is next for him.

If DDP wins the Adesanya fight, Strickland can obviously call for a rematch. And if Adesanya wins the title, he himself will have a beef to sort out with Strickland. So either way, Sean Strickland fans should rejoice, because he is in sniffing distance of that gold.