Dana White Snubs Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal, Excited for New Talent for ‘Roadhouse’ Movie

One of the most exciting things for any sports enthusiast is movies or documentaries featuring their favorite athletes. And these movies also do quite well at the box office, like Mike Tyson appearing in “The Hangover” and Ronda Rousey in “Fast And Furious.” Likewise, fight fans are quite excited about the upcoming film “Roadhouse,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor. While everyone is hyped to see them in the film, recently, in a conversation with the Full Send Podcast, Dana White looked over both superstars and revealed he is excited to see a newcomer.

Recently, White sat down with Nelk and Bob Menery, where they discussed numerous topics from UFC 300 to other interesting subjects. During the chat, Menery mentioned his appearance in the upcoming Roadhouse movie, stating he has five scenes in the film. The UFC boss humorously remarked that all five scenes total only five seconds. Subsequently, he expressed his excitement to see Menery in the movie and his hope for him to shine in this film.

While Dana White showed excitement for Menery’s role, he hasn’t mentioned McGregor and Gyllenhaal beyond commenting on the actor’s physique. This is quite surprising given he has close connections with McGregor and Gyllenhaal is an A-lister.

Talking about Menery, he has found success in sports parody commentary, comedy, and social media. Consequently, it’ll be interesting to hear his thoughts on McGregor, Gyllenhaal, and Menery once the movie is released.

When Will ‘Roadhouse,’ Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor, Release?

The UFC’s official account announced that the movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Talking about the release date, ‘Road House’ is to be released on March 21st this year. The movie was supposed to be released in theaters too. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike on Hollywood production houses, Bezos canceled those plans. And now fans can enjoy it on Amazon Prime.

The ‘Road House’ trailer has gotten a whopping 17 million views. McGregor’s character is named ‘Knox’ and wears a necklace with his name on it. Every time he’s on screen, he gives goosebumps. Consequently, UFC fans can’t wait for March 21 to see McGregor in his first movie alongside critically acclaimed actor Gyllenhaal.