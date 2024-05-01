With Conor McGregor on Board, Ex-UFC Heavyweight Ben Rothwell Expects BKFC Scene ‘To Explode Around the World’

Conor McGregor has now become the face of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship as the promotion looks to attract fans from all around the world. BKFC President David Feldman took to the stage during Knucklemania 4 before announcing that McGregor would be joining them as a promotor. It has also been reported that the Irishman’s sports company will hold a minority stake in the promotion. Interestingly, former UFC fighter, Ben Rothwell, believes BKFC took the right step, as with McGregor at the helm, the only way for the promotion is up.

Conor McGregor is a master entertainer. He knows exactly what the crowd wants and this is the reason he did so well in the UFC. Ben Rothwell believes ‘The Notorious’ will apply the same formula to take the BKFC to further heights. Discussing his views in an interview with TMZ Sports, Rothwell said,

“I think significant amount of eyes and awareness. It’s just BKFC is gonna continue to explode around the world.”

The main attraction in BKFC is the high rate of knockouts. The fighters don’t wear any gloves so any solid connection can stun your opponent or knock them out, making for some vicious finishes.

Conor McGregor will look to use this selling point while also using his popularity to market the BKFC and take it to the next level. However, he will be juggling business alongside his fighting career as he is currently preparing for his UFC return. In fact, even McGregor’s next opponent could not help but appreciate what the Irishman was doing for the BKFC.

Michael Chandler praises Conor McGregor for his BKFC Purchase

Conor McGregor will take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in what will be his return to the sport after 3 years. From the looks of it, Chandler is pretty confident about the fight and believes he can best ‘The Notorious’ in the octagon. Still, the rivalry was pushed aside for a second as Chandler took to X to praise the Irishman for making things happen with his ownership of BKFC

“Conor out here making moves….hate it or love it, the dude is making stuff happen. With that being said, I KO him within 10 min on June 29 at #UFC303 @TheNotoriousMMA”

Nevertheless, ‘Iron’ returned to his usual trash-talking self in the same post as he gave a prediction for the fight. The 38-year-old believes he will KO McGregor within 10 minutes of the first round. Hence, it will be genuinely interesting to see if ‘Mystic Mike’ can foil this prediction and win over the crowd at UFC 303.