“That’s the Reality”: Charles Oliveira Views Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler as Purely Just ‘Money Fight’

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited UFC return is inching ever so close. UFC 303 is just two months away as McGregor prepares to end an almost three-year-long hiatus from the promotion. Needless to say, the fight will make a lot of money. However, for former champion Charles Oliveira, that is all there is to a fight between Chandler and McGregor- a ‘money fight’.

‘Do Bronxs’ is no stranger to Michael Chandler. The Brazilian fighter secured a stoppage win at UFC 262 to win the lightweight belt. He recently appeared in an interview with ‘Full Violence’, where he shared his thoughts on a number of topics, including the upcoming fight between McGregor and Chandler.

Reflecting on the subject, Oliveira branded the fight as nothing more than a money fight. However, he did acknowledge that a win could help McGregor take a significant step towards the title. The Brazilian said,

“I think that in reality that fight will make money for both. That’s the reality. Its a fight that is going to make more money. Of course if Conor wins, he could take a step towards the belt. He’s a guy who is a huge star. But I think that it is a fight for money.”

Do Bronxs ’ went on to make his pick for the fight as well. According to the former champion, McGregor will emerge victorious in the fight between the two men. ‘Do Bronxs’ also added that he would like to face McGregor as well, given how beneficial it would be for him financially.

Unfortunately, Oliveira does not believe McGregor will agree to the fight, as he knows it is not a fight he can win. Meanwhile, there is a major issue that fighters wanting a fight with McGregor have to keep in mind as well.

Conor McGregor to part ways with the UFC?

‘The Notorious’ has been in the UFC since 2013. During his tenure, he has become the face of the sport and the highest earning athlete. However, over the last few months there has been a lot of friction between the UFC and Conor McGregor.



For the longest time, the two parties could not get a deal done to secure McGregor’s return to promotion. In addition to this, ‘The Notorious’ also revealed that he has two fights left on his current UFC contract.

This means that if McGregor fights one more time after Chandler, he could walk away from the UFC as a free agent. Although it seems unlikely that the UFC would let this happen, but with Conor McGregor, one can never know for sure what he would want to do.