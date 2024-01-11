Dana White Surprise Encounter with Viral Las Vegas Courtroom Attack Judge Triggers Fan Frenzy: “Book The Rematch”

The UFC president Dana White is always the talk of the town in the world of combat for his promotion. But this time, the reason is quite the opposite. White recently met the Clark County district court Judge Mary Kay Holthus after her video of being attacked went viral.

White took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of him meeting Judge Mary Kay Holthus, who was attacked in the courtroom by the convicted man named Deobra Redden. He captioned the story writing, “Met… The Judge last night!! #MaryKayHolthus”.

Moreover, this move of White has received a varied reaction in the comment section from the fans worldwide. Many fans tried to connect the UFC president’s meeting with the judge as a sign of a new matchup for UFC 300.

Let’s dig in to take a look at what fans said. Here are a few of the reactions:

A fan commented, “Book the rematch.”

A fan said, “Danna probably gonna want her to get in the octagon and settle it lol.”

“Get her in the cage”, commented a fan.

Another fan added, “He setting up the rematch”.

“Dana’s tryna put her and the dude that flew at her in UFC 300 to open up the main card”, a fan said.

White is quite active when it comes to going along the trend with anything and everything that is around the world of combat. Meeting the Judge might be one of those things that will prove to be a good push for his promotion.

Moreover, the reactions are expected, knowing the number of times White has teased the fight announcement for UFC 300.

Dana White announces a new matchup for UFC 300

The UFC’s milestone event, UFC 300, has kept the fans on their toes brimming with excitement. The event is taking place on April 13, 2024, in the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The wait and curiosity have the fans waiting as to what fights they can expect at UFC 300. In the latest announcement by Dana White via his official Instagram, another matchup has been planned for the historic UFC 300 event. It is a strawweight title bout between Weili Zhang and Yan Xiaonan. Apart from this, there are a few more confirmed bouts like Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, and Jiri Prochazaka vs. Aleksandar Rakic.

Dana White has been keeping the fans’ excitement at its peak while also testing their patience for UFC 300. Yet, fans are closely watching White’s moves to not miss any details about the upcoming historic event.