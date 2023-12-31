‘Dance Battle vs Alexander Volkanovski’: Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Viral Dance Leaves Nina Marie Daniele and Others Ecstatic

While the UFC fighters are engaged in the brutal fighting business, their off-fighting persona reveals a different side that is rarely seen by the public. This was evident recently when UFC star Shavkat Rakhmonov impressed fight fans and caught the attention of Nina Marie Daniele with his dance moves. Rakhmonov prompted many to draw comparisons with Alexander Volkanovski.

For those who only saw him fighting, it might be surprising to find that he has a totally different off-fighting persona. As seen in the video below, he was recently caught dancing in a hilarious manner, similar to Alexander Volkanovski. He was enjoying the moment up to the point where he didn’t realize he was being filmed. ‘The Nomad’ was in a different vibe, dancing as if he were shadowboxing. However, as soon as he noticed the camera, he shyly stopped dancing. Check it out below.

Rakhmonov is currently regarded as the most dangerous welterweight fighter on the planet, having an 18-0 record where he has finished every opponent he faced. And now seeing one of the baddest fighters on the planet dancing like this caught the attention of UFC Content Creator Nina and fans. And she playfully teased Rakhmanov for a dance battle with Volkanovski. Check out the comments below.

MMA fans might remember Volkanovski’s dance moves at the UFC 284 after party event. UFC fans were quickly caught ‘Volk’ dancing like he is doing shadowboxing, and it went viral on the internet. After Rakhmonov’s viral video, fans noted the striking similarity in moves with the Featherweight champion.

After Losing to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, Alexander Volkanovski Made Headlines for His Dancing Moves

Alexander Volkanovski made headlines after the UFC 284 event, for various reasons. One of them was his dance moves that went viral as mentioned above. Despite losing the battle against Islam Makhachev at home, instead of being upset, he embraced the moment. ‘The Great’ showcased his moves and ended up becoming the talk of the town.

Now, Volkanovski is all set to face Ilia Topiria, who is also a force to be reckoned with. The main event of UFC 298 will be huge opportunity for Topuria to make a statement in the company by winning the featherweight title.