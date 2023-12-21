Who Is Nina Marie Daniele? Everything You Need To Know About Dana White’s Favorite Creator

Ariel Helwani has been providing the UFC world with accurate reports for a long time. But he along with most other MMA journalists primarily focus on reporting UFC incidents and other fight-related stuff. This is where the noted UFC interviewer, Nina Marie Daniele stands out from the rest. A few days back, even the UFC head honcho, Dana White, appreciated her work related to the UFC.

Nina has named most of her online accounts as, ‘Nina Drama’. She often puts up funny situations and asks her interviewee UFC fighters for their opinions on them. Most fans often find UFC fighters giving out their experiences in her interviews.

But very few of them that she is deeply connected to another industry as well. The scarcity of reports is one of the reasons why UFC fans don’t know much about her early and pre-UFC life. But fortunately, there are a few sources that talk about the same.

Nina Marie Daniele inherited this earth on December 27, 1988, which means that she is currently 34 years old. However, despite a few reports mentioning that she has been living in her native place since her birth, there is no information available about her parents. But her professional ventures have provided her with enough wealth to upgrade her home and she even has a BMW today. Nina Drama’s current net worth lies somewhere between $3M to $4M. However, most fans may not know that a large chunk of Nina’s net worth has come from her professional modeling career

What does the modeling career of Nina Marie Daniele look like?

Nina may have wanted to serve in the army initially. But she ended up earning a college degree in creative writing with poetry being her concentration. However, it was her long-time boyfriend, Jhanelle Castillo, who got her into the glamour world. Nina scored her first modeling contract in 2017 after she tried out for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition magazine.

In the same year, her modeling career took a major leap as she also got selected to pose for the noted ‘Playboy’ magazines. However, the biggest success of Nina’s career came in 2018, when she was awarded the coveted ‘Playmate of the Year’ title by Playboy.

However, Nina couldn’t have experienced the success that she had in her modeling career without her boyfriend, Jhanelle Castillo. It was he who spotted the model in Nina and influenced her to go for modeling. The couple has held on to each other strongly after getting into a relationship more than a decade back.

Well, with the UFC CEO, Dana White, currently on her side, it’s quite expected that the social media following and views on Nina’s content will keep on increasing. The current date also states that she has her birthday coming up soon.