Daniel Cormier Claims Irish People Don’t Like Conor McGregor Amid Presidential Ambitions

Conor McGregor’s American fans have been rooting for him to become the President of Ireland, a parliamentary democracy where the position of the Uachtarán na hÉireann is only nominal in nature. However, with people of the island vocally denouncing the former UFC champion, it seems the slumber is finally being broken.

Former double champ Daniel Cormier just became the first UFC-affiliated fighter-media personality to acknowledge this. Sure, he said it in passing amid a conclusive statement about McGregor’s MMA career being done and dusted, but he said it nevertheless.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion in the promotion, has been sidelined from action for the last four years. He has teased a return on many a occasion, but has either flaked out or simply never followed through with it.

And now, just a few days ago, the 36-year-old claimed he was “happy” with the path forged in combat sports and instead claimed to focus on the future of Ireland.

“My heart bleeds for my country right now… I’m happy with what I’ve done,” McGregor said of a UFC return. “There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now”, the former lightweight champion added.

Cormier discussed this on the Good Guy/Bad Guy Show with Chael Sonnen and said, “That’s a rap, man. But to be a politician he wants to be a politician. Hell, I think people in Ireland don’t even like him, Chael.”

“Like everybody I speak to are like they can’t stand this dude,” Cormier added. “But I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics there”.

Off the back of his deplorable civil trial last year in which he was found civilly liable for assault following an alleged rape in 2018, McGregor’s stock has tumbled endlessly.

Once a symbol of hope of the working class in Dublin, murals featuring his face have since been painted over, and prominent Irish MMA fighters like Paul Hughes have also stopped associating with McGregor.

Furthermore, his unlikely pursuit of Aras an Uachtarain has come under mass scrutiny from the public and politicians in general amid his continued tirade at the country’s immigration policies.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor’s presidential bid has been supported by US billionaire, Elon Musk. According to a report by the Guardian, Musk had called out the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, claiming that he hated the Irish people. He had also shared one of McGregor’s bigoted rants on social media

Unfortunately, all of it seems to have been in vain since McGregor’s bid to enter the political sphere has already been shot down.

Irish Government denies McGregor

In order to land himself in the Presidential race, McGregor had to hurdle some steep fences. Firstly, a candidate must receive backing from the Irish Oireachtas or receive the nomination from four separate county councils.

Neither of which McGregor has achieved.

Furthermore, this week – a jaw-dropping 134 Oireachtas members levelled against McGregor’s plan to run for Presidency.

Notably, one member claimed they would struggle to find a less suitable candidate. Another then claimed, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in Hell’ the fighter would receive a nomination to run.”

“McGregor has become the cheerleader for misogyny in Ireland… a populist buffoon.” was one of the more popular idea amongst the Oireachtas.