UFC Stars and Fans Rejoice As Cain Velasquez Granted Bail at $1 Million After 253 days in Jail: “Khabib Sending the Wire Transfer As We Speak”

UFC Stars and fans were elated as news broke out that former UFC Heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez was released from jail at long last after he was granted bail, following a judge’s ruling on Tuesday.

After 253 days, there were three failed attempts to secure him out of jail. A written petition submitted to a California appellate court was denied as well. However, the 40-year-old was finally granted permission to be released.

In light of a pre-trial hearing that stretched nearly 13 hours, over the course of two days, the Santa Clara County judge came to this conclusion.

According to NBC Bay area, speaking about his release, Velasquez’s defense attorney, Mark Geragos stated-

“We’re gratified, and he’ll be able to go home and start the healing process. It’s been a long slog, and after eight months he’s finally going home.”

Upon receiving the news of his release, fans and fighters alike were ecstatic for the Mexican-American. A number of them took to social media to express their delight and pleasure in the news.

His good friend, Daniel Cormier took to Twitter to share his happiness. Retweeting the news, ‘DC’ stated-

“LFG!!!!!!!!!”

The fan’s reactions were heartwarming as well.

The hearing and decision!

There were five police officers who were involved in the scenario, that were called in as witnesses on Monday to share their side of the story. The statements provided by the officers with regard to the incident that occurred resonated with Judge Bocanegra.

Velasquez and his attorney were presented with the opportunity to display their motions on Tuesday. They did not call on a witness, instead, they opted for two motions.

The primary being to dismiss the charge of premeditated attempted murder which was refused. The second was for bail, which was eventually approved. Cain Velasquez is scheduled to be arraigned on November 21st when he is due back in court.

Upon his release the judge stated-

“Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that upon a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte primarily, Patricia Goularte or Paul Bender,” Bocanegra said. “If you are as devoted a husband and father, I’m confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family. I hope you don’t prove me wrong.”

Cain Velasquez responded–

“I won’t, your honor.”

Cain Velasquez and his arrest!

The UFC veteran was sentenced to prison in February, earlier this year. This is because he had endangered the life of the man who had molested his four-year-old son multiple times. Upon hearing the revelation, a furious Velasquez opted to take the law into his own hands.

Cain Velasquez has since had an array of charges filed against him, which includes attempted murder, for shooting at Paul Bender, and striking him on the arm with a bullet. Although, Velsaquez’s primary target is Harry Goularte who was in the car.

He has also been identified as the perpetrator according to the 40-year-old.

Velasquez’s case is just an extreme example of the limits to which a man will go through to defend his family. Especially when the system fails them. The MMA community is no doubt happy that he has been released.

