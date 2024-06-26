Michael ‘Venom’ Page Slams Ian Garry for Trying Too Hard to Be a ‘Fake Version’ of Conor McGregor

Ian Garry has always been quite open about his love and respect for Conor McGregor, although it has caused problems for him in the past. With the Irishman considering ‘Mystic Mac’ his idol, it is evident that he wants to emulate the success the latter had inside the octagon. However, this has brought unnecessary criticism upon Garry with some even accusing him of copying the Irishman, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page is the latest name on the list to say so.

With their fight just a few days away, Michael Page sat down for an interview with ‘ESPN MMA,’ during which he was asked why he called Ian Garry ‘BBL Garry.’ To this, ‘Venom’ responded by saying,

“My thing is, he is a fake version of Conor McGregor. I understand he is inspired by him but I think he is trying a bit too hard to walk the same path instead of walking your own path. I remember when I first got to MMA, everyone was like you’re the UK Anderson Silva. It is a compliment, and I appreciate it. But I did not try to follow his path. I think when you try too hard to fill someone else’s boots, you trip up.”



Ian Garry has been accused of copying McGregor by several other fighters including Colby Covington. However, if Harry can achieve a quick finish against Page, he will be able to shut down a lot of haters. On the other hand, if he stumbles on Saturday night, the Ireland native won’t hear the end of it for days to come.

Well, despite being quite confident about his chances against Page, Garry will be plagued with heartbreak at UFC 303, since his dream to represent Ireland alongside McGregor will remain unfulfilled.

Ian Garry expresses heartbreak over Conor McGregor’s news

Garry, like many other children in Ireland, grew up watching McGregor, one of the biggest sporting stars in their country. ‘The Future’ believed that success in MMA as an Irish fighter was possible thanks to ‘Mystic Mac.’ Therefore, it came as no surprise that he wanted to be on the same card as his idol.

Initially, Garry wanted to serve as the co-main event to McGregor taking on Covington. But when that did not work out for him, the Ireland native turned his attention towards Page.

Well, Garry might have gotten a place on the UFC 303 card, but he was upset once McGregor pulled out of the event citing an injury. In a recent interview, he stated that he was heartbroken about the situation but understood McGregor’s decision to bail out.