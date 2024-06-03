Daniel Cormier Contrasts With Dana White, Calls Islam Makhachev ‘Number One Pound for Pound’ Fighter

Who is the UFC pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the world? Islam Makhachev seemed to have claimed the title after his win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. But then at the post-fight presser, Dana White dismissed his claims, instead bestowing the title on Jon Jone, a decision former UFC champion Daniel Cormier disagrees with, with a passion.

Following UFC 302, the UFC president said that despite Islam Makhachev’s performance in the main event, Jon Jones was the P4P #1 since he had never lost. Unfortunately, he has been in fewer fights in the last 5 years than the Avengers were after Thanos wiped half the planet out.

To put that into perspective, Makhachev has fought 10 times during the same period of time between 2019-2024 and has won all 10 of his fights, defending the lightweight title successfully thrice.

Needless to say, Daniel Cormier believes the UFC Lightweight Champion has done enough to warrant the top spot on the P4P rankings that he has been wanting for so long. DC backed his former teammate and friend in a recent YouTube video, saying-

“Right now, the completed version of Islam Makhachev is the number one pound for pound fighter in the world.”

Daniel Cormier has watched Islam Makhachev grow from being a relatively unknown athlete in AKA to becoming a UFC champion. He has trained alongside him and watched him improve, just as we all have live on TV.

Meanwhile, the champion had some fighting words for Dana White after his P4P comments.

Islam Makhachev reacts to Dana White #1 P4P rank claims

Unfortunately or rather hilariously, Islam dragged the rest of the UFC 302 card with White.

“I don’t know, maybe it’s his opinion. But I think I saved this card today because all these fights boring, and all the arena almost sleep.”

Islam Makhachev reacts to Dana White’s comments saying he shouldn’t be the pound-for-pound #1 fighter: “I don’t know, maybe it’s his opinion. But I think I saved this card today because all these fights boring, and all the arena almost sleep.”#UFC302 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/OjpCoxxkXj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 2, 2024

He is not wrong. Some of those fights were snoozefests. But we all sure loved the main event.

It was everything people expected- on feet striking, grappling, just a battle of wills and skills; a young champion looking to cement his legacy while a veteran trying desperately to claim the only trophy missing from his cabinet. This is as good as it gets.