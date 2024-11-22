Daniel Cormier Feels Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Is Closer to Reality Now Than It Was for UFC 303

After years of anticipation and buildup, the long-awaited clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler seemed destined for UFC 303—until an injury forced McGregor to pull out. Now, with Chandler coming off a hard-fought loss at UFC 309, Daniel Cormier believes the timing is finally right for this explosive matchup to actualize.

DC discussed Chandler’s call out of McGregor after his UFC 309 loss with Chael Sonnen and said nobody can ever forget who the Irishman was. He asserted that as long as a guy like Chandler who was willing to walk into punches existed, there would always be an interest in that fight.

“So they (fans) think that, that guy still exists, especially when you got a guy in Mike who goes forward and takes damage and not wrestling, that’s why I think he will be instilled as the favourite. I think today Chael, we’re closer to that fight happening than even when it was originally scheduled.”

According to Cormier, Chandler showed incredible resilience, absorbing shots that could’ve knocked out most fighters, but also displayed vulnerabilities that McGregor might exploit. “He kept going and going, but the damage he took may raise questions about how he’d hold up against McGregor’s power,” Cormier explained.

With this in mind, he believes the fight feels more likely now than it did two years ago when the two coached *The Ultimate Fighter*.

Dana White provides update for McGregor

The Irish superstar, who last fought in 2021, has been teasing a comeback for months, targeting 2025 for his return. However, UFC CEO Dana White recently hinted on *The Jim Rome Show* that McGregor’s return will likely be later in the year rather than sooner.

White addressed the possibility of rebooking McGregor vs. Chandler, a fight fans have been eager to see. “That’s a fun fight,” White said. “I think both Conor and Chandler want it, but we’ll see where everyone stands when he’s ready to come back”.

Initially set for June, their bout was delayed after McGregor suffered a broken toe. While Chandler has moved on to fight Oliveira at UFC 309, he’s still open to facing McGregor.

And now, despite the delays, White remains optimistic about McGregor’s eventual return, cautioning that money often complicates matters.