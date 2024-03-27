Daniel Cormier Likens Islam Makhachev to WWE Star Dwayne Johnson for His ‘Blunt’ Persona While Defending Trash Talk

Islam Makhachev should embrace his role as Dwayne Johnson is doing, according to Daniel Cormier. ‘The Rock’ returned to the WWE recently, and he is not taking any prisoners. Johnson calls himself the final boss according to Cormier and Makhachev needs to embrace that. The Dagestani fighter is at the top of the division and all fighters under him will have to go through him if they want to be champion next.

Daniel Cormier is always looking out for other fighters in the UFC. With Islam Makhachev, it is a relationship that developed through training together. In his latest YouTube video, he gave the UFC Lightweight Champion a lot of advice. He also gave him pointers for his trash-talking:

“Look, he’s very blunt, a lot of the Dagestani’s are…. They’re very blunt, they’re very direct… I would steer into that as a champion, I would try to become the evil empire….’The Rock’ right now is doing it in WWE.”

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev needs to embrace the role of the ‘villain.’ The guy who disrupts everything, and backs his trash talk.

The former UFC fighter mentioned a conversation between Makhachev and Dustin Poirier on social media and how the Dagestani fighter came up with a blunt reply.

Chael Sonnen is also of the opinion that Islam Makhachev needs to embrace his personality more. Sonnen urges Makhachev to turn heel in the division.

Chael Sonnen urges Islam Makhachev to turn heel and embrace his personality

Chael Sonnen reciprocated Daniel Cormier’s thoughts. He too believes Islam Makhachev needs to embrace his role as the villain and claims it is what the UFC needs.

The Dagestani fighter is very blunt in his replies and does not usually care what the other person thinks. He is also very critical of things such as the BMF belt. Here’s what Sonnen had to say to him:

“Islam Makhachev is one of the great heels in this sport, but he’s keeping it to himself and I wish that he wouldn’t. Because it’s great.”

Chael Sonnen then stated the example of Islam Makhachev criticizing the Jiu-Jitsu black belts in the organization. The champ believes there are too many of them that do not deserve a black belt.

He also went on to say that they needed to cancel all the other black belts in the division because they were making Jiu-Jitsu look bad. Daniel Cormier could not control himself from laughing as Makhachev made these statements. This shows that fans might surely like Makhachev’s persona if breaks out of his shell.