UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez Event to Debut New Commentary Trio, Ft. Daniel Cormier – Reports

April has been a packed month for the UFC with three major events for fans to enjoy. Chief among them was UFC 300 which is on track to be one of the most successful events of all time for the promotion. Subsequently, UFC Vegas 91 at the Apex in Las Vegas will help round out the promotion’s busy April schedule with a fight between flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the commentary team put together for UFC Vegas 91 has never covered an event together.

The commentary team for UFC PPVs usually consists of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik. Meanwhile, for fight night cards, the UFC usually shuffles its commentators and brings in the likes of Laura Sanko and Michael Bisping. Nevertheless, this time, the card will be covered by Daniel Cormier, John Gooden, and Dominick Cruz. As Mike Bohn pointed out on Twitter,

“There aren’t many fresh commentary combinations left with UFC’s current rotation of names. We get one Saturday at #UFCVegas91 with @JohnGoodenUK, @dc_mma and @DominickCruz calling a card together for the first time.”



The entire UFC on ESPN 55 card streams on ESPN+ in the U.S. The prelims are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the main card lineup at 7 pm ET. Apart from Gooden, Cormier, and Cruz, veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant will serve as the event’s desk anchor. She will be joined by former fighter turned coach Din Thomas and UFC Hall of Famer/former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans.

Meanwhile, former WWE and ESPN employee Charly Arnolt has been assigned to talk backstage with some of the athletes competing at UFC Vegas 91 both before and after the fight.

A closer look at the fight card for UFC Vegas 91

The main event at UFC Vegas 91 features a flyweight bout between 5th-ranked Matheus Nicolau and 8th-ranked Alex Perez. While a win on the main card will put Nicolau in serious conversation for a title shot, there are a few other fights fans need to watch out for as well.



Tim Means vs Uros Medic promises to be a good fight between a UFC veteran and an upcoming talent. Likewise, Ariane Lipski vs Karine Silva promises to be an exciting women’s flyweight matchup. However, from the looks of it, Ryan Spann vs Bogdan Guskov in the co-main event will most likely not go the distance.