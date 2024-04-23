“Ready to Drown”: Michael Chandler Foresees Conor McGregor’s Lifestyle Affecting the Fight Ahead of UFC 303

Daniel Cormier counted Michael Chandler as a good guy in one of his podcast episodes. But, ‘Iron’s’ recent appearance on the ‘Shawn Ryan Show’ displayed that he can go out of character as per the situation. Lately, the Missouri native caught up with the Vigilance Elite CEO, Shawn Ryan, and broke his “good guy” character. Chandler came up with a harsh reality check for his upcoming UFC icon rival, Conor McGregor.

Almost every UFC fan has witnessed McGregor’s awesome in-octagon showdowns. His ‘sniper’ left hand is also reputed as one of the most formidable forces inside the octagon. Chandler maintained his usual humble nature while he began talking about McGregor. He also counted the factors that could help ‘Mystic Mac’ win the fight.

However, the former Bellator champion decided to go ballistic on his famous rival thereafter. He laid stress on how both of them will be looking to use up their cardio entirely during the fight.

This is where he slapped McGregor with the reality and implied that his exotic lifestyle would take a toll on his gas tank, making him “drown” during the fight. Chandler opined,

“The goal is to suck all the oxygen out of the octagon. He [McGregor] is already ready to drown, with the lifestyle that he has lived and all the work that he has not put in the last couple of years.”

The fighting styles of McGregor and Chandler bear a lot of similarities. Both of them intend to put the pedal to the metal right from the beginning of the fight. But, the recent accusations against McGregor indicate that Chandler may be right in his assessment of having better cardio than McGregor.

Conor McGregor’s cardio may deplete even further if the drug abuse accusations are true

The UFC world has witnessed Conor McGregor gassing up and slowing down during the later rounds of his fights multiple times. A few weeks back, the noted bodybuilder-YouTuber, True Geordie, highlighted how McGregor was showcasing the signs of withdrawal, which usually happen to drug abusers.

With the Irishman’s return scheduled for UFC 303, he may not get enough time to regain his previous prowess if the drug abuse accusations against him are true. Hence, ‘The Notorious’ may look to end the fight early to avoid going into deep waters with Chandler. However, it will be also interesting to witness if McGregor’s left hand still packs the same KO power as it had back in his prime.