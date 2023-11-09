Days After $2.5 Million Mishap, KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Headed Towards a Major 10 Figure Landmark

KSI and Logan Paul are two of the biggest names when it comes to social media stars. Both men started off as YouTubers and have been able to successfully enter other areas as well. However, the one thing that the two powerhouses share between them is the hydration drink Prime. Prime competes in the hydration beverage category among other big names such as Gatorade, Powerade and more. Now their business venture is headed towards a major landmark.

The two men can be credited with the whole new wave of YouTubers entering into the world of boxing. KSI and Paul faced each other for the first time in August 2018, a fight that ended in a draw. In the rematch, one year later, KSI secured the win via a split decision. A few years after the dust had settled, KSI and Paul shocked their fans by coming together for the business venture.

Prime hydration was launched in January of 2022. Since then the brand has exploded creating record numbers in sales. However, with all the success there have been a few pitfalls as well. In a mistake that was recently shared on Twitter, a user shared a glitch on the Prime website that ultimately ended up costing the company a whopping $2.5 million. Despite this, a recent report released by Bloomberg reports that the company is set to hit revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2022 financial year.

Logan Paul claimed in a podcast that the company brought in $250 million its first year of operation. Additionally, he disclosed that the company generated $45 million in sales in just the month of January in 2023.

KSI and Logan Paul to make the first YouTuber billion dollar brand?

Since launching the brand, KSI and Logan Paul have used their social media platforms well to drive growth. Combined, the two men have a whopping 40.3 million followers on Instagram. This year, the brand took it up a level by sponsoring some of the biggest sports in the world. Just in 2023 alone, Prime announced partnerships with the UFC, Arsenal football club, and Bayern Munich.

In the YouTube sphere, a number of creators have gone on to launch their own brands. However, none of the brands have done nearly as well as Prime. With the success trajectory that Prime is on, it is set to be the first YouTuber brand to reach a billion dollar valuation. In the process it will also make both KSI and Logan Paul billionaires.