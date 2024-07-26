“Doesn’t Make Sense”: Alexander Volkanovski Opposes UFC’s Decision on Tom Aspinall’s Interim Title Defense

UFC heavyweight division was lying dormant for a while after champion, Jon Jones was sidelined because of an injury. Amidst this, the American pushed for it and landed himself a fight with HW ‘GOAT’ Stipe Miocic, effectively denying interim champion Tom Aspinall his crack at the undisputed title. And now the UFC has booked the 31-year-old to fight his former foe, Curtis Blaydes for the interim belt which according to Alexander Volkanovski is illogical.

Speaking to UFC veteran, Michael Bisping ahead of this week’s showdown at UFC 304 in Manchester, the former featherweight king shared his thoughts, publicizing his disagreement with the promotion.

“It just doesn’t make any sense, defending the interim belt which is obviously a funny one. I mean, look Jon Jones was injured its not like he’s just not doing anything, he was injured. So that’s fair but man I’d love to watch Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.”

After the massive success of UFC 303 in Vegas, the fight nation is headed to the Commonwealth nation for UFC 304 where Aspinall in an absurd turn of events will defend his interim title in the co-main event against Curtis ‘The Razor’ Blaydes.

While he mentioned that Jones vs Aspinall is ‘the’ fight to make, he also exposed the absurdity of the situation which Bisping also acknowledged.

Furthermore, the Aussie also weighed in on his take for the Aspinall vs Jones, essentially saying that the Brit has got the American’s number and most likely, he is the man to beat ‘Bones.’

Volkanovski picks Aspinall as the man to beat Jones

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is simply a wrecking ball in the UFC. After destroying the light heavyweight division, and capturing the belt, he climbed up the ladder to heavyweight where he had no trouble getting to the belt.

The French powerhouse and then champion Cyril Gane could do nothing against the American once they met in the cage and eventually, Jones picked up the belt after defeating him in round 1.

But ever since that bout last year at UFC 285, ‘Bones’ has been sidelined after the heavyweight tore his pectoral muscle during training. Meanwhile, Aspinall has been calling out the champ for a title unification bout and Jones being Jones has ignored it and gone after Miocic for a legacy fight.

Now, coming to the crux of the matter, despite Jones ‘ducking’ the Brit, former P4P king, ‘Volk’ believes that Aspinall is the future of the heavyweight division in the UFC.

Dropping his thoughts on his YouTube channel, the featherweight complimented the Briton for his game and opined that Aspinall has what it takes to dethrone Jones.