After $2,000,000+ Mishap, Dillon Danis Trolls Logan Paul & KSI With Three Words

The influx of YouTubers into the world of boxing has received mixed feedback from purists. KSI and Logan Paul are two individuals who can be credited with the mass influx of YouTubers into the world of boxing. The two YouTubers even faced each other and later went on to become good friends.

KSI and Logan Paul joined hands to launch Prime, a hydration beverage company back in 2022. As is the case with all new businesses, mistakes are a part of the growing phase. A recent glitch exposed by a user on Twitter, has seen Prime take a $2.5 million hit.

In the video shared on Twitter, the user showed how a glitch led to the company giving away 250,283 units of a product for free. The caption said,

“2.25 MILLION DOLLAR SCREW UP! KSI x Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration Brand just accidentally gave away 250,283 boxes of PRIME Hydration Sticks for FREE. 100% OFF.”

The user also went on to share that at $8.98 a product, the total cost of goods sold for free is a whopping $2.25 million+. Regardless of the size of the company, that is a heavy hit to take.

Logan Paul recently had a bitter rivalry with Dillon Danis leading up to their boxing match. In the match, Paul went on to defeat Danis and the match ended in a controversial manner. Given their relation since the boxing match, it did not take a lot of time for Dillon Danis to react to the news. He replied to the tweet saying,

“Two bone heads.”

With the tweet the BJJ star has once again taunted the WWE star. With the history that they share it is unlikely that the relation between them will get any better.

With that said, how did KSI and Logan Paul go from mortal enemies to business partners in an extremely successful company? Lets find out.

KSI and Logan Paul set to become billionaires with Prime?

KSI and Logan Paul became one of the first mainstream YouTubers to agree to a fight. They fought twice with the first one ending in a draw and the second fight ending with a KSI win. Since then, Paul and KSI realized they have a lot more in common than they had thought.

The two then came together to launch Prime Hydration in early 2022. Since then, thanks to their insane marketing skills, the company has grown at an unbelievable rate.

In a podcast, Logan Paul stated that in their first year of business, the company did $250 million in revenue. He also revealed that in January of 2023 alone, the company brought in revenues of $45 million.

Needless to say, at this rate, it will not be long before Logan Paul and KSI reach billionaire status thanks to Prime hydration.