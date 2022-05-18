Deaf MMA Fighter calls out Conor McGregor and wants Dana White to sign him

Deaf MMA fighter Thomas Paull recently showed interest in fighting Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett in the UFC.

Deaf MMA fighter Thomas Paull recently called out Dana White to sign him for the UFC. When asked about who he wants to fight in the UFC, the two names that came to his mind would excite all the MMA fans around the world.

Thomas Paull is a Deaf MMA fighter who fights out of a UK based promotion Golden Ticket. He is a two weight champion for the promotion. He recently knocked his opponent out to win the lightweight championship. In an recent interview with JOE, he said he wants to be known for breaking people inside the octagon while outside the octagon he wants to be known for breaking the barriers for the deaf community. Thomas has also shown interest in fighting Conor McGregor or Paddy Pimblett.

“As I was growing up I was drawn to fighting as I was bullied for my hearing. That made me intrigued to learn more about fighting and to fight back so I as involved and not left out and then i took MMA up as a professional sport”. -Paull said via JOE



The interview can be a mixture of emotions to the viewers as its very disheartening to see him talk about how deaf people are treated differently. Its also as much inspiring to listen to him talk about how he wants to change the narrative. He feels there is no difference between him and other people.

The only difference is he can’t hear but he can definietly fight. It is a disadvantage according to him while training but not while fighting in the octagon. He states that he is very focused while fighting.

“Tell me I cant and I will show you I can” – Paull via JOE.

Getting into the UFC

Thomas Paull currently has 9 wins and 3 losses. When asked about who would he want to go against in the UFC, he said Conor or Paddy. If Dana white was watching this his message to Dana is come here, I’m here, I’m not hiding. I am waiting for you to call me..no.. text me. It remains to be seen if Dana feels interested in Thomas as his style is going forward and fighting like a force to reckon with. He definitely fights like a ‘Juggernaut’.

