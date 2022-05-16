UFC Top 5 PPV: Here are the list of top 5 UFC events that had the Biggest Paydays in UFC History till 2022

UFC is one of the True Company that are known for their Real and Raw sporting in MMA and here are the top 5 Most Gigantic PPV till 2022.

There have been countless massive events in the UFC‘s history. The quantity of PPV buys in the UFC is comparable to boxing PPV events.

UFC’s popularity skyrocketed after the emergence of ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. McGregor is to the UFC what Floyd Mayweather Jr. was to boxing; both have a number of events with seven-figure PPV buyouts.

5. UFC 196: McGregor Vs. Diaz – 1,350,000 PPV Buys – $80 million



It was the first time Conor McGregor would fight in the welterweight division. It was a shocking turn of events as Nate Diaz dropped Conor McGregor in the 2nd round. This has been very good in the formation of repetition.

McGregor’s name alone is enough for any UFC PPV card to sell more than a million PPVs. Rafael dos Anjos was out of the fight against McGregor, so Nate Diaz had to replace him.

Main Card Conor McGregor Vs Nate Diaz Holly Holm Vs Miesha Tate Ilir Latifi Vs Gian Villante Tom Lawlor Vs Corey Anderson Valentina Shevchenko Vs Amanda Nunes

4. UFC 246: McGregor Vs. Cerrone -1,500,000 PPV Buys – $85 million

After retiring from the UFC, Notorious decided it was time to return. In January 2020, McGregor was scheduled to fight Donald Cerrone in a welterweight PPV fight.

The card was not a good thing but it was the long-awaited return of Mystic Mac. It didn’t take him long to put his name back on top as he knocked Cowboy down in less than a minute.

Main Card Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone Holly Holm Vs Raquel Pennington Aleksei Oleinik Vs Maurice Greene Brian Khelleher Vs Ode’ Osbourne Anthony Pettis Vs Diego Ferreira

3. UFC 202: Diaz Vs. McGregor II -1,600,000 PPV Buys – $95 million

It’s time for McGregor to go back decades, as he signed to fight Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout.

The bout was booked for August 2016. The incident also sparked major fights on the underscores including Anthony Johnson, Donald Cerrone and a few other UFC stars.

The main PPV event was in the history books as Conor McGregor retaliated with a decision in a 5-blooded tournament.

Main Card Conor McGregor Vs Nick Diac Anthony Jognson Vs Glover Teixeira Rick Story Vs Donald Cerrone Hyun Gyu Lim Vs Mike Perry Tim Means Vs Sabah Homasi

2. UFC 257: Poirier Vs. McGregor II -1,800,000 PPV Buys – $110 million



Poirier was tragically knocked out in the first round of his first fight with McGregor, back in 2014. It was time for the long-awaited revenge for Notorious, who was scheduled to fight him in a five-round PPV return in January 2021.

The cards below have Dan Hooker starring Michael Chandler, as well as some exciting. The PPV battle ended badly as Poirier managed to knock out McGregor in the 2nd round after becoming a lowly man. The third belt is mentioned in the summer of 2021.

Main Card Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier Dan Hooker Vs Micheal Chandler Jessica Eye Vs Joanne Wood Andrew Sanchez Vs Makhmud Muradov Marina Rodriguez Vs Amanda Ribas

1. UFC 229: Khabib Vs. McGregor -12400,000 PPV Buys – $185 million

It should come as no surprise to any wrestling fan to get this card up. This is one of the biggest UFC events not only in MMA but also in the history of martial arts.

The blood feud between Russia, Khabib and Irishman, McGregor is, without a doubt, the biggest controversy in the history of the UFC PPV. They were scheduled to finally face each other in October 2018.

The cards below were full of stars like Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis and others, but they played a little bit about the success of this Pay-Per-View.

Main Card Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Tony Ferguson Vs Anthony Pettis Ovince Saint Preux Vs Dominick Reyes Derrick Lweis Vs Alexander Volkov Michelle Waterson Vs Felice Herrig

