“Declined $776,000,000?”: Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ Reacts as Kylian Mbappe Rejects Monstrous Deal

Hasbulla Magomedov, the 21-year-old Russian superstar, is a huge football lover who frequently updates his official Twitter account with football stories. He came to notoriety, though, through MMA. Hasbulla used to create callout videos for top UFC fighters in his early days. In his videos, he also perfectly imitated former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, which increased his popularity and earned him the moniker ‘Mini Khabib.’

However, now that he has become more relevant, given his popularity, Hasbulla often posts about ongoing affairs in sports. But, he takes a sarcastic view of any news. He recently did the same after discovering that Kylian Mbappe had turned down a massive transfer offer.

What did Hasbulla say about Kylian Mbappe?

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has turned down a huge offer from Al-Hilal FC, a Saudi Arabian football club. They allegedly offered him $221 million each year on a two-year contract, bringing the total amount to a whopping $773 million.

However, the PSG player declined to meet with Al-Hilal FC executives who traveled to Paris for the discussions. There are also speculations that he wants to join Real Madrid FC once his contract with PSG expires.

Reacting to the same, Hasbulla dubbed ‘Mini Khabib’ shared a sorrowful image of himself, implying that he was saddened by the news. In the caption of the post, he wrote:

“So you’re telling me he declined 776 Million Dollars?”

However, this is not the only time Hasbulla Magomedov has touched on a hot topic on the internet. Previously, when Tesla founder Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised to go toe-to-toe, the Russian star was quick to chime in.

‘Mini Khabib’ on Musk vs. Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have verbally agreed to fight in a cage, which piqued the interest of renowned MMA figures such as Dana White, Jon Jones, GSP, and others. Hasbulla Magomedov was one of them.

After the story spread, ‘Mini Khabib’ posted a video and volunteered to train Elon Musk for a bout with Mark Zuckerberg. Hasbulla also demonstrated his boxing talents in the video.

However, he is well-known for his amusing character. As a result, it is clear that the Russian celebrity was only joking, while other big figures have chosen sides in the potential clash.