Demetrious Johnson’s Critique on Alexandre Pantoja’s Performance at UFC 301 Receives ‘GOAT’ Label From Another UFC Star

Alexandre Pantoja has successfully defended his title, narrowly fending off the challenge from Steve Erceg. However, not all are convinced by the champion’s showing. In fact, inaugural and former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has identified a weakness in Pantoja’s game, claiming that he did not feel like the champion was the “better fighter”.

Following the Brazilian title defense on his home turf, ‘Mighty Mouse’ put on his critic hat and stated the obvious. Johnson even name-dropped 23-year-old phenom Muhammad Mokaev to beat Pantoja. Reflecting on his bold statement, the Brit gave props to the 37-year-old calling him the ‘Goat’ – Greatest of all time.

For one, Johnson has a strong point here to argue. The champion did not seem to be in his element except for some quick blitzes against Erceg. Obviously, wrestling being his strong suit as Johnson states it, ‘Astroboy’ took the game to the champion on the feet so much so that he had a significant difference in punches landed on the champion, especially headshots. He even sliced up the Brazilian with some nasty elbows and the fight till the fourth round seemed like it could go either way.

As for Pantoja, his superior grappling and wrestling got him through. Though he got in some crunching body shots during his manic blitz, it was his takedowns that slowed down the challenger’s pace.

Johnson doubled down on his point, essentially saying that Pantoja’s graph dips down once the fight goes into the later rounds.

Johnson denounces Pantoja for “getting through the fights” without finishes

Ever since he won the belt from ‘The Assassin Baby’ Brandon Moreno last year at UFC 290, Alexandre Pantoja has had two title defenses. One against Brandon Royval and the next coming in against Steve Erceg Rio. In both bouts, the champion had to rely on the judges’ decision with his opponents surviving the whole five rounds.

All in all, he has just six finishes out of his 15 fights in the UFC – three via rear naked choke, one by a neck crank, and the remaining two by TKO stoppages. Though he managed to knock out Matt Schnell, he hasn’t shown that prowess ever since. This is where Johnson gets his point from. Comparing former champions of the division including Deiveson Figueiredo, Henry Cejudo, and himself, ‘Mighty Mouse’ said,

“When I look at Figgy, absolutely amazing champion, power, great athleticism, when I look at Henry Cejudo, he would move and move so good, he’s finishing people and when I look at myself, I was moving and finishing people and then when I look at Pantoja, its almost like he’s getting through the fight. He’s not excelling through the fight.”

He even goes on to say that at times Pantoja quite literally hangs on, not finishing his opponents, and argues that if you give Erceg another shot after probably two years, the Aussie could beat him hands down.