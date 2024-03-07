Derrick Lewis Claims ‘Knockout King’ Throne with Most UFC Knockouts in History

Derrick Lewis has the most lethal hands in UFC history. ‘The Black Beast’ has the most official Knockout wins in UFC History, with 14 to his name, beating Matt Brown, who held the previous record with 13 KO wins. Lewis has incredible one-punch knockout power and has even beaten arguably the hardest hitter the UFC has ever seen, Francis Ngannou. Thus, without a doubt, the former title challenger is arguably the best KO artist in the history of the organization.

Derrick Lewis broke the record on July 29, 2023, with his win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291. In a little over 30 seconds of the first round, the referee called a stop to the contest. Lewis had promised fans a new and improved version of himself for UFC 291 and he even had abs for the first time in his UFC career. Fans were excited to see what he could do and ‘The Black Beast’ did not disappoint.

As soon as the bell rang, Lewis charged out with a flying knee that found its mark. Within seconds of the first round, his opponent was on the ground. He then continued the onslaught on the ground, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Who has the most finishes in UFC History?

While Derrick Lewis holds the record for the most knockout in UFC history, amassing 14 knockout wins in 39 fights, he does not hold the record for the most finishes. It is Charles Oliveira who holds the record for the most finishes, with submissions coming into count.

The Brazilian has 20 finishes to his name, with 16 submission wins, another record he holds in the UFC. However, while Lewis enjoys the throne of most KOs as of now, a fellow fighter has expressed his intentions of toppling him.

Tai Tuivasa wants to surpass Derrick Lewis as the knockout king

Tai Tuivasa is an up-and-coming heavyweight fighter. The Australian has raw knockout power and put it to display when he fought Derrick Lewis. ‘Bam Bam’ lived up to his name as he knocked Lewis out cold in what was a highly entertaining fight. Following his win, he stated that he wanted to take over the KO King title:

“He’s got the accolades, he’s done it…And like I said, he’s had his time and this is the passing of the torch…I will one day take over.”

However, Tai Tuivasa has a long way to go in his UFC career. He currently has 7 KO wins to his name. He needs to get 7 or more KO wins to become the KO king of the UFC.