Despite $10,000,000+ Offer, Nate Diaz Sets Strict Demands for an MMA Match vs. Jake Paul: “F*ck PFL”

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and former UFC star Nate Diaz recently captured the spotlight with their boxing match in which ‘The Problem Child’ emerged victorious. Moreover, immediately after their fight ended, both the fighters agreed to a rematch, whether it be boxing or an MMA fight. With that, the younger Paul brother placed an offer of $10 million plus a PPV bonus for an MMA fight under the PFL banner on the table. Despite the lucrative offer, Diaz isn’t quite keen on it till his demands are met.

Advertisement

The ‘Stockton Slapper’ left the frontrunner MMA promotion UFC in 2022 and is since exploring his options. Perhaps due to his fame, he has several options open for him, like the Conor McGregor trilogy fight and rematch with Jorge Masvidal.

However, in his recent fight against Paul, he earned the biggest payday of his career, rumored to be around $20 million. Thus, despite the amount of options available for him, the former UFC star might opt for a rematch with Paul, under one condition.

Advertisement

Nate Diaz sets conditions for a rematch with Jake Paul

The ‘Stockton Slapper‘ recently made a Tweet regarding Paul’s offer about the rematch. Diaz berated PFL and claimed that he wanted the rematch under his promotion, Real Fight Inc. Diaz wrote:

“Here’s your Mma fight bitch your easy af we can box or fight mma at ⁦@RealFightINC⁩ no problem fuck PFL and fuck u pussy“

Here’s your Mma fight bitch your easy af we can box or fight mma at ⁦@RealFightINC⁩ no problem fuck PFL and fuck u pussy 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/74lTrbt5XW

— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 7, 2023

Diaz’s promotion the Real Fight Inc. began back in late 2022 and is relatively new but has created hype around it. However, if the rematch happens under Real Fight Inc, it might create an unwanted problem in Paul’s deal with PFL.

Advertisement

Jake Paul’s deal with PFL

‘The Problem Child’ known for his audacious remarks gave a bold reply fitting his character to Diaz’s Tweet. The younger Paul brother claimed to have supported the growth of Real Fight Inc. Furthermore, Paul mocked Diaz, stating he was afraid of losing in an MMA fight, and asked him to go back to Dana White due to his obnoxious demands.

On January 2023, Jake Paul himself struck a deal with PFL and has co-created a ‘PFL PPV Super Fight‘ division under which fighters will get 50% revenue share. With this deal, Paul aims to change the fighter pay in MMA and boxing promotions.

In comparison, UFC fighters earn less than 20% of gross revenue. However, the ‘Stockton Slapper’ wants to schedule the rematch under his promotion despite the perks.

Jake Paul has been waiting for his MMA debut for a long time since his deal with the PFL. At first, it looked as if the foundation was laid for a rematch against Diaz. However, it has become quite difficult now due to their conflict on the promotion under which the fight will happen.